Giada De Laurentiis' Turkey Bites Are The Easy Way To Use Up Leftovers

Creatively using leftovers to produce an entirely new dish makes having them something to look forward to instead of a ho-hum meal that never tastes as good as when it was first made. If you've made a whole bird, leftovers often mean turkey – the meat that surprisingly has the most protein — and Giada De Laurentiis has a go-to way to combine two leftovers, turkey and stuffing, to make a flavorful fried croquette.

The celebrity chef makes her crispy turkey bites by mixing diced turkey, stuffing, grated parmesan cheese, and chopped fresh rosemary, and binding it together with an egg. She forms small balls and pushes a cube of smoked mozzarella into the center of each, closing the mixture around it, and breads them with flour, egg, and panko. The Japanese breadcrumbs create a lighter, crispier crust because the flaky and airy crumbs don't absorb as much oil or compress together. They are then fried for just a couple of minutes, melting the mozzarella inside the already-cooked ingredients and turning the crust golden.

Giada's repurposing of turkey leftovers this way – one of her many helpful cooking tips — gives a nod to Italian arancini rice balls. Arancini are traditionally made of leftover risotto that's formed into balls, stuffed with a filling, and then breaded and fried. Typical fillings include cubes of mozzarella like the turkey bites, ragù meat sauce, and cheese and peas.