The First-Ever Trader Joe's Is A Tiny Retro Wonder On The West Coast

Beloved grocery chain Trader Joe's is known for its iconic frozen food, special signature items (its sourdough bread is a customer favorite), and seasonal products that always seem to sell out before you can snag your share. While today there are over 600 locations across 43 states, this specialty store started out with just one central location on Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena, California. The original retro spot is very cozy and a tad smaller than some of the Trader Joe's stores you see today, but it features tons of charm and a blueprint that shaped the brand as we know it.

Back in the '60s, the original West Coast store's name was "Trader Joe's Market," with "liquors" under the title (because it apparently had a big wine selection). Now, the tagline beneath the name (even though the store still sells wine) is "Your Neighborhood Grocery Store." What's even cooler — this historical location's adventurous vision and look haven't changed much since 1967. Noteworthy quirks that have stood the test of time include its nautical-themed interior you know and love, and the festive dress code featuring Hawaiian floral shirts and plenty of tropical, sea-inspired motifs. There is, however, a sign outside of the store that identifies it as the original Trader Joe's, established on August 25, 1967.