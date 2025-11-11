The First-Ever Trader Joe's Is A Tiny Retro Wonder On The West Coast
Beloved grocery chain Trader Joe's is known for its iconic frozen food, special signature items (its sourdough bread is a customer favorite), and seasonal products that always seem to sell out before you can snag your share. While today there are over 600 locations across 43 states, this specialty store started out with just one central location on Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena, California. The original retro spot is very cozy and a tad smaller than some of the Trader Joe's stores you see today, but it features tons of charm and a blueprint that shaped the brand as we know it.
Back in the '60s, the original West Coast store's name was "Trader Joe's Market," with "liquors" under the title (because it apparently had a big wine selection). Now, the tagline beneath the name (even though the store still sells wine) is "Your Neighborhood Grocery Store." What's even cooler — this historical location's adventurous vision and look haven't changed much since 1967. Noteworthy quirks that have stood the test of time include its nautical-themed interior you know and love, and the festive dress code featuring Hawaiian floral shirts and plenty of tropical, sea-inspired motifs. There is, however, a sign outside of the store that identifies it as the original Trader Joe's, established on August 25, 1967.
How the original Trader Joe's shaped the rest of the brand
If you're wondering how (or why) this small chain merged nautical life into a grocery store, you're not alone. The Trader Joe's theme — which started out in the original store — came from when the founder, Joe Coulombe, was reading a book called "White Shadows in the South Seas," which inspired the Polynesian and ship-related decor. This vision was brought to new heights when he opened the storefront with features like bells for ringing when a customer needs service, "crew" members, and relaxed, welcoming signage to curate TJ's entertaining vibe that still rings true for the brand today.
Another trailblazing move that set the scene from this old-school Arroyo Parkway location was the start of private-label items. While the first five years did not include these Trader Joe's branded products, the store shifted to sourcing private labels in 1972. Since then, this popular grocer has mainly featured private-label products, with over 80% of the items in-store being self-made (per the Inside Trader Joe's podcast). That means you can get tons of Trader Joe's yummy and unique sweet snacks while still stocking up on staple groceries. This way, you get the charm of the retro establishment that made history, affordable prices, and a heck of a fun time searching through the sea of goodies that await inside.