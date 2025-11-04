Avoid This Common Mistake When Painting Your Kitchen

Being ready to upgrade your kitchen with a new paint job requires more than just knowing the best paint brands for cabinets or picking out compatible counter materials. According to Rick Berres, owner of Honey-Doers, it requires real preparation and cleaning if you want your work to stick around and look great.

"You want to make sure that your surface is stripped of all dirt and oils, that's going to give the paint a clean slate to adhere to," Berres explained. "Otherwise, you may find that your paint doesn't stick properly, peels off, or doesn't go on smoothly or uniformly." This built-up gunk acts as a divider between the wall and your paint, meaning you risk it bubbling up and possibly chipping as time goes on. Overall, this could sabotage the integrity of even a mostly clean wall, creating a weak point that steadily grows larger.

This goes double for high-traffic areas, like if you want to paint kitchen countertops, along trim, or by light switches. These areas get more use than the blank spot on your wall, so they need to be perfect unless you want to give them another coat in a couple of years. Fortunately, you don't need to power wash your kitchen to prepare for a new look. A fresh coat of paint is a great way to easily and cheaply update your kitchen, and keeping things simple is the best way to maximize your work.