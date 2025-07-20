The 6 Best Paint Brands For Kitchen Cabinets
One of the easiest and cheapest ways to update your kitchen cabinets (other than upgrading the hardware) is to apply a fresh coat of paint in a new hue. You might consider the color that literally goes with anything — off-white — or something bolder, like a vibrant yellow or even a stunning and sophisticated black. Whatever color you land on, according to expert Michele Iapicco, principal at Iapicco Design Studio, "When you're choosing paint for kitchen cabinets, durability, a beautiful finish, and easy cleaning are absolutely essential." As such, you'll want to use a brand you can trust.
Iapicco explained to Food Republic that cabinets can take a beating from everyday use; they're always being opened and closed, sometimes with dirty and greasy hands, so it's worth making an investment in paint — particularly a tried-and-true brand — that is actually going to stand up to wear and tear for years, not just for weeks.
"Personally, I always recommend water-based enamel or a high-quality cabinet [and/or] trim paint," she told us, advising that purpose-made paints will stand you in better stead in the long run compared to wall paint. Iapicco had six brands she recommended; let's get into them.
Benjamin Moore is perfect for high-use kitchens
Michele Iapicco told us that Benjamin Moore's Advance line is her "personal go-to," remarking that she actually used Advance when she refreshed her own kitchen. According to Iapicco, this paint brand is ideal for kitchens that get a lot of use, and when applied, it leaves a silky texture. "Scuff-X is another standout if you need extra durability," she recommended.
Sherwin-Williams provides a custom look
Michele Iapicco specifically shouted out Sherwin-Williams' Emerald Urethane Trim Enamel line, saying that this high-quality paint "is a dream to apply and looks incredible when it's done," describing the finished product as richly colored, as though specially made for your kitchen. Plus, it's highly durable against chips and stains, and it holds up well against repeated scrubbing.
Farrow & Ball offers sophisticated colors
"If you want a truly elevated color palette," said Michele Iapicco, "Farrow & Ball is hard to beat." She explained that its line, Modern Eggshell, was made to be applied to kitchen cabinets, and not only do you get some pretty gorgeous colors — ranging from the neutral, like the beigy-gray Drop Cloth, to the bright and brilliant, like Yellowcake — the paint has "really solid durability," and it's better for the environment, too.
Behr is great for DIY projects
If you are painting your kitchen cabinets on a budget, Michele Iapicco suggested Behr's Alkyd Semi-Gloss Enamel. "It goes on smoothly, dries to a hard finish, and is easy to wipe clean," she said, describing that last feature as a "must" in kitchens. After all, you don't want to have to reapply a new paint coat every time you find yourself cleaning cooking oil splatter off your kitchen walls.
Dunn-Edwards is made to last
Another brand with dedicated cabinet and trim offerings, Dunn-Edwards' Aristoshield line is a winner in Michele Iapicco's book. "You get great adhesion [and] lasting durability," she enthused. In addition to a satin finish, you can also choose from eggshell, semi-gloss, and even high gloss.
It doesn't get more durable than Valspar
Michele Iapicco described Valspar's Cabinet and Furniture Enamel as "easy to find, easy to apply," and said it keeps its "just-painted" look long after you've completed the project. Further, she said the paint levels itself well and is both durable and easy to wipe.