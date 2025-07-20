The 6 Best Paint Brands For Kitchen Cabinets

One of the easiest and cheapest ways to update your kitchen cabinets (other than upgrading the hardware) is to apply a fresh coat of paint in a new hue. You might consider the color that literally goes with anything — off-white — or something bolder, like a vibrant yellow or even a stunning and sophisticated black. Whatever color you land on, according to expert Michele Iapicco, principal at Iapicco Design Studio, "When you're choosing paint for kitchen cabinets, durability, a beautiful finish, and easy cleaning are absolutely essential." As such, you'll want to use a brand you can trust.

Iapicco explained to Food Republic that cabinets can take a beating from everyday use; they're always being opened and closed, sometimes with dirty and greasy hands, so it's worth making an investment in paint — particularly a tried-and-true brand — that is actually going to stand up to wear and tear for years, not just for weeks.

"Personally, I always recommend water-based enamel or a high-quality cabinet [and/or] trim paint," she told us, advising that purpose-made paints will stand you in better stead in the long run compared to wall paint. Iapicco had six brands she recommended; let's get into them.