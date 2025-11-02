Old-School Delis Aren't What They Used To Be. Here's Why

There's a certain magic to an old-school New York deli — the thinly sliced cured salmon, the towering pastrami sandwiches, the sense of ritual and rites of passage unchanged for generations. But to truly understand these institutions is to know they were born from a strict, delicious logic. In the late 1800s, Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe established a dual culinary universe on the Lower East Side. There's the "delicatessen" for meats like pastrami and corned beef, and the "appetizing store" as a sanctuary for buttery lox and briny herring, their existence dictated by kosher law that forbade mixing milk and meat. This was the ecosystem that fed a community.

While the golden age of that deli standard may have passed, its spirit endures in the places that have adapted without losing their soul. To understand this delicate balance, we look to a family that has navigated this evolution for nearly a century: the Zabars. Founded by Louis and Lillian in 1934, fiercely built by their son Saul, and now stewarded by his son David and grandson Willie, Zabar's is a direct line to the heritage of deli culture. From day one, the family famously carved its own path as a "kosher-style" store, a flexible identity that allowed it to thrive alongside its community. By looking through their eyes — at the traditions preserved and the ones thoughtfully updated — we see a blueprint for how the classic deli ideal continues to define New York's appetite. We had a chance to speak to David Zabar and Willie Zabar for their thoughts on how and why the deli has changed.