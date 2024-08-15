How Long Does Smoked Salmon Last Once It's Been Opened?

Smoked salmon always feels like a special treat: It's pretty, it's pink, and it's just expensive enough to splurge on when the in-laws are in town. But a little goes a long way, and perhaps you bought that smoked salmon for Saturday's bagel, and now you're sitting here on Tuesday wondering if it's still any good.

The process of smoking food is designed to preserve it longer than it would last in its raw state, and this is especially useful for fish like salmon, which will normally last for a couple of days at the most in the fridge. But smoked fish won't last as long as other preserved animal proteins, like a log of dried sausage or a batch of cured egg yolks. How long your salmon will last in the fridge, unopened, depends on the smoking method.

Cold-smoked salmon will last for about a week in the fridge past the sell-by date on the package, or four to seven days past opening. Hot-smoked salmon will go a little longer, up to two weeks past the sell-by date, but will have the same post-opening lifespan as cold-smoked. This is for store-bought salmon — if you prepare your own, whether you make it with or without a proper smoker, it should be good for two weeks in the fridge.