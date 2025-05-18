What Really Sets Montreal And New York Bagels Apart

You might not know it, but there is a boiling breakfast battle going on in North America, and it's all centered around the bagel. The two main contenders in this United States vs. Canada standoff are New York and Montreal. They aren't competing with simple bagel variations — they both have extremely different approaches to bagel making, which results in two very different eating experiences.

The differences go far past just size; they factor in the ingredients used, the way the dough is prepared, how they're cooked, and even the water that's used. Understanding these differences helps appreciate why each city's bagels have such a devoted following. While both styles share the common step of being boiled before baking (which is a key to that amazing chewy texture), almost everything else makes them different. When it comes to these bagels, it's not just about bread, it's about tradition, local pride, and the perfect bite.