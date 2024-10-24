The Decadent Brunch Dish On Rotation At Guy Fieri's House

For Guy Fieri, otherwise known as the Mayor of Flavortown, there is one decadent dish on rotation at his family's breakfast table, which also happens to be on the brunch menu at his Las Vegas restaurant, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen. It's a spin on the classic French toast recipe: Bananas Foster French toast. Lovingly named "Fieri Family French Toast" on the Vegas location's menu, the dish sells for $18.99 and consists of thick-cut brioche, banana custard, crispy smoked bacon, brûléed bananas, and, of course, maple syrup. He confirmed in an interview to Tasting Table that it is a "go-to" in his house, saying, "My family doesn't settle for everyday, run-of-the-mill fare."

For those looking to replicate the dish at home, Fieri provided the recipe to his Bananas Foster Texas French toast to Food Network, which he described as a "dessert" rather than a breakfast item, or a "dessert that you eat at breakfast." According to the chef, the key to the recipe is a good vanilla extract — and a splash of orange juice.

However, there appears to be some variations on the Fieri Family French Toast at the celebrity chef's other restaurants. For example, at Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen, located in Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, the Fieri Family French Toast is essentially made up of the same ingredients, though instead of Bananas Foster, it comes with custard, brown butter, berries, and bananas, all topped with a lemon whipped cream cheese.