The Decadent Brunch Dish On Rotation At Guy Fieri's House
For Guy Fieri, otherwise known as the Mayor of Flavortown, there is one decadent dish on rotation at his family's breakfast table, which also happens to be on the brunch menu at his Las Vegas restaurant, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen. It's a spin on the classic French toast recipe: Bananas Foster French toast. Lovingly named "Fieri Family French Toast" on the Vegas location's menu, the dish sells for $18.99 and consists of thick-cut brioche, banana custard, crispy smoked bacon, brûléed bananas, and, of course, maple syrup. He confirmed in an interview to Tasting Table that it is a "go-to" in his house, saying, "My family doesn't settle for everyday, run-of-the-mill fare."
For those looking to replicate the dish at home, Fieri provided the recipe to his Bananas Foster Texas French toast to Food Network, which he described as a "dessert" rather than a breakfast item, or a "dessert that you eat at breakfast." According to the chef, the key to the recipe is a good vanilla extract — and a splash of orange juice.
However, there appears to be some variations on the Fieri Family French Toast at the celebrity chef's other restaurants. For example, at Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen, located in Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, the Fieri Family French Toast is essentially made up of the same ingredients, though instead of Bananas Foster, it comes with custard, brown butter, berries, and bananas, all topped with a lemon whipped cream cheese.
Guy Fieri is not (usually) a breakfast guy
Guy Fieri has other decadent breakfast options available at his restaurants besides his twists on French toast. The menu at his Las Vegas establishment also includes hearty Southern breakfast staples like Flavortown Chicken N' Waffles, steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, a breakfast queso-rito, and, for the more healthy-minded folks, avocado toast.
In his personal life, however, Fieri has stated that he doesn't usually eat breakfast and, if he does, it is infrequent. Particularly, the celebrity chef notoriously hates eggs. Speaking with Business Insider in 2021, Fieri shared with the outlet that he is "not a breakfast guy at all," adding that he only eats the meal "maybe twice a month." When the "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" host does happen to partake in the most important meal of the day, Fieri prefers another Southern staple: grits. While the Columbus, Ohio, native isn't from the grits belt, he considers them to be an essential item in his home kitchen, sharing that his wife Lori Fieri knows they have to keep "good stone-ground grits in the house" if they're going to host family and friends for breakfast.
There is one breakfast dish, however, that gets Fieri excited to start his day, which is the Chop & Chick from Matt's Big Breakfast in Phoenix, Arizona, which he revealed on an episode of Food Network's "Best Thing I Ever Ate." The hearty brunch dish consists of 8-ounce pork rib chops marinated in house-made pesto sauce, served with hash browns or home fries and two fried eggs. For Fieri, however, there are no egg-ceptions to his ick for eggs — he orders his Chop & Chick with just the hash browns and chops, hold the yolk.
