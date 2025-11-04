Discover The Trader Joe's With The Largest Wine Selection In The West

While most shoppers flock to Trader Joe's for its iconic frozen food section or fun seasonal treats, one of the store's most underrated aspects is its alcohol section. Trader Joe's has quietly built an impressive reputation for affordable, high-quality options over the years, from canned cocktails to shelves of wines sourced around the world.

For those looking for the ultimate Trader Joe's wine experience, venture over to the Trader Joe's in Woodland Hills, which boasts the largest TJ's wine selection on the West Coast. When one thinks "wine" and "California," one probably has Napa Valley spring to mind — but LA County (where the San Fernando Valley resides) has an older history regarding vinification. Starting with Spanish colonization through its monasteries, the region was producing wine as far back as the late 1700s, and the Gold Rush saw a boom in production, with 49ers, jaded with searching for gold, turning to planting vineyards to earn quick cash. With such a history, it's only fitting that a location here carries the most wine in the West.

Not only can you find nearly any varietal of red, white, and rosé wine, but in true Trader Joe's fashion, the prices are a fraction of what you'd find at other grocery stores or wineries – many bottles cost $7 or less. Even better, the Woodland Hills location stocks a handful of exclusive bottles that can't be found at other locations, making it a must-visit for any wine enthusiast.