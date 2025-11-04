Discover The Trader Joe's With The Largest Wine Selection In The West
While most shoppers flock to Trader Joe's for its iconic frozen food section or fun seasonal treats, one of the store's most underrated aspects is its alcohol section. Trader Joe's has quietly built an impressive reputation for affordable, high-quality options over the years, from canned cocktails to shelves of wines sourced around the world.
For those looking for the ultimate Trader Joe's wine experience, venture over to the Trader Joe's in Woodland Hills, which boasts the largest TJ's wine selection on the West Coast. When one thinks "wine" and "California," one probably has Napa Valley spring to mind — but LA County (where the San Fernando Valley resides) has an older history regarding vinification. Starting with Spanish colonization through its monasteries, the region was producing wine as far back as the late 1700s, and the Gold Rush saw a boom in production, with 49ers, jaded with searching for gold, turning to planting vineyards to earn quick cash. With such a history, it's only fitting that a location here carries the most wine in the West.
Not only can you find nearly any varietal of red, white, and rosé wine, but in true Trader Joe's fashion, the prices are a fraction of what you'd find at other grocery stores or wineries – many bottles cost $7 or less. Even better, the Woodland Hills location stocks a handful of exclusive bottles that can't be found at other locations, making it a must-visit for any wine enthusiast.
How TJ's sources its huge wine selection (and keeps prices low)
Despite Trader Joe's endless wine offerings, the company doesn't actually grow grapes or make the wine itself. While you'll be able to spot a few recognizable brands, many are private-label wines sourced in bulk from partner wineries. These wines are then rebranded under the Trader Joe's name, which appears on the label instead of the original winery, and are organized into the store's tiered naming system: Petit Reserve, Reserve, Grand Reserve, Platinum Reserve, and Diamond Reserve. Petit Reserve has the cheapest in the collection, with prices scaling up into the Diamond Reserve, which is the most expensive.
Trader Joe's intentionally doesn't share where it gets these private-label wines from since the producers often sell to other retailers who might then demand the same low prices Trader Joe's negotiates. By taking on the marketing and labeling costs itself, Trader Joe's can offer these wines at significantly lower prices. But just because they're cheap doesn't mean the wines are low quality. Trader Joe's has its own wine tasting panel that is constantly trying wines and picking which ones are worthy of being under the private label. The chain also carries wines sold under their original or rebranded names — like the iconic (and cheap) Charles Shaw brand (better known as Two-Buck Chuck) made by the Bronco Wine Company — which remain exclusive to Trader Joe's but aren't part of the private-label lineup.