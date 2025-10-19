The McDonald's Coffee Hack For A Take On An Italian Classic

When you think of sophisticated yet simplistic Italian food, McDonald's doesn't typically come to mind. However, in this rare case, you can get a twist on an Italian classic, colloquially dubbed the McAffogoto, simply by driving through the fast food window. Start by ordering an espresso shot and an ice cream sundae (hold the hot fudge). Once you've got your two items in hand, simply pour the warm espresso over the delightfully cold ice cream. Since McDonald's soft serve is well-known for being so smooth, it creates the perfect base for the bold coffee. This melts some of the cool treat for deliciously luxe bites where the bitter espresso turns mellow and rich from the thick, sweet base, creating a crescendo of flavors.

Better yet, while it might not be the first-line choice for fine Italian cuisine, this efficient "McAffogato" hits all of the notes that are in the traditional kind. After all, the word affogato literally means "drowned," which makes sense when fresh espresso douses vanilla ice cream, or gelato in the classic rendition. This version does just that while serving as a double-duty dessert since it contains some caffeine too. However, why stop at pouring espresso over a sundae when you can make other affogato-inspired treats by combining additional items from Mickey D's menu?