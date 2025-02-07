The Fast Food Chain That Unexpectedly Serves Coffee With Gourmet Beans

You might not expect it from a place famous for its golden arches and french fries, but McDonald's has made a name for itself in the coffee world. The chain has carved out a niche in the coffee market by using high-quality Arabica beans. These beans, which are known for their smooth, consistent taste and balanced caffeine, are sourced from farms certified by the Rainforest Alliance, which helps to maintain tropical forests and sustainability efforts. This certification means that the coffee is grown using methods that meet strict environmental, social, and economic standards, reflecting a commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. McDonald's takes its coffee seriously, focusing on quality beans and responsible sourcing.

McDonald's works with Gaviña Coffee, a family-run business, for its coffee bean supply. Gaviña's work to provide the best possible coffee aligns quite nicely to McDonald's goal of serving high quality coffee in its coffee program. Gaviña gets its beans from different parts of the world, like Central and South America, Southeast Asia, and East Africa, then roasts them carefully in their Southern California plant. Each type of bean is roasted just right to bring out its best flavor. This focus on quality, along with McDonald's practice of grinding the beans fresh in-house for each cup, leads to a coffee experience that often exceeds what people expect from a fast-food chain.