The Home Depot Find That Solves Your Kitchen Storage Struggles

Maintaining an organized kitchen is no easy feat. Whether your cabinets are filled to the brim with pots and pans, tons of mugs, or even oven mitts, you might know firsthand how hard it can be to get all of your kitchen-related items in order (especially with limited space). If creating a tidy kitchen feels like an uphill battle, it's time to rely on this surprisingly useful item from The Home Depot — a pegboard!

Pegboards are easy to hang on the wall and the small holes across the entirety of the board provide spots for hooks that you can use to hold various items. You could go with one pegboard or purchase multiple to construct a whole wall covered in the organizational tool for an industrial look.

Buy pegboard extension storage shelves, cup holders, and baskets for the ultimate organizational tools. Regardless of how decked out or large you want the pegboard to be, use S-hooks for hard-to-store large frying pans and heavy cast iron types. Hooks also work well for hanging oddly shaped items. Consider things like a bulky box grater, an awkwardly sized garlic press, or the sharp zester plane, which are better off out of arm's reach because none of these items seem to fit in drawers very well.