The Home Depot Find That Solves Your Kitchen Storage Struggles
Maintaining an organized kitchen is no easy feat. Whether your cabinets are filled to the brim with pots and pans, tons of mugs, or even oven mitts, you might know firsthand how hard it can be to get all of your kitchen-related items in order (especially with limited space). If creating a tidy kitchen feels like an uphill battle, it's time to rely on this surprisingly useful item from The Home Depot — a pegboard!
Pegboards are easy to hang on the wall and the small holes across the entirety of the board provide spots for hooks that you can use to hold various items. You could go with one pegboard or purchase multiple to construct a whole wall covered in the organizational tool for an industrial look.
Buy pegboard extension storage shelves, cup holders, and baskets for the ultimate organizational tools. Regardless of how decked out or large you want the pegboard to be, use S-hooks for hard-to-store large frying pans and heavy cast iron types. Hooks also work well for hanging oddly shaped items. Consider things like a bulky box grater, an awkwardly sized garlic press, or the sharp zester plane, which are better off out of arm's reach because none of these items seem to fit in drawers very well.
More ways to utilize a kitchen pegboard
While pots, pans, and oddly shaped items are great for pegboards, you can also be more intentional with them. For example, create a theme around the space, like making a coffee station pegboard. Use the area to hang your favorite mugs, a cup to hold spoons, and a shelf to place your flavored syrups, tea bags, and a French press for quick use. Better yet, instead of struggling with the wrong storage of your coffee beans, you can keep them in the proper canister on the pegboard shelf, making it both a fun decoration and a well-used item.
Another variation that's perfect for those who ran out of pantry space is making a make-shift pantry. Rely on the shelf and basket attachments to place containers of delicious snacks for quick eating (like this yummy must-have Costco snack Reddit keeps buying) and dry goods like oats and pasta. You could also place the multi-purpose boards inside the pantry to get extra vertical wall space. A final idea is to install one near your stove for oils and spices. This way, instead of storing your spices wrong, you'll achieve proper storage and super-quick access, which is key for efficient cooking instead of rummaging around a drawer looking for what dried herb you need next.