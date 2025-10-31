The Reason Steak Is Cooked Fast, But Slow-Cooked Beef Gets Tender

Though everyone has their own preferred steak preparations, very few people toss slabs of ribeye into a crockpot the same way they would treat a chuck roast. Food Republic spoke with Chef Erik Meidell, Executive Chef at the Grillroom Chophouse and Wine Bar, to discuss what separates cuts of beef and why they're typically prepared in different ways.

"Steaks, such as the ribeye, filet, and NY [strip], come from muscle groups that are less worked than others, thus leading to tender muscle fibers," Meidell said. "Cuts such as the brisket or chuck roast come from muscle groups that work to support the animal and are thus worked regularly." How much an animal uses a muscle and the connective tissues in it determine how tough a cut ends up, which is why you can toss tender, expensive cuts of steak like filet mignon into a pan for less than ten minutes for a great dinner. The best cuts of meat for pot roast, like chuck or brisket, need long exposure to low amounts of heat to tenderize muscle fibers and break down connective tissues since they come from the shoulder and chest – muscles that get a lot of use. "Steaks, being as naturally tender as they are, don't require prolonged cooking times to break down muscle tissue," Meidell clarified.

Whether you're cooking a steak or a tougher piece of beef, perfect taste lies all in the timing. You want to give them just enough heat to make them tender and flavorful without drying them out. Fortunately, this is quite easy and each cut has a bit of wiggle room in how exactly you should prepare them.