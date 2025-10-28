The American Meal That Europeans Appreciate The Most, According To Rick Steves

European cuisine spans a wide breadth of flavors and styles. And few meals showcase the continent's range quite like breakfast. From a simple slice of baguette and coffee in France, to a brioche and gelato sandwich in Sicily, and the heftier spread of a full English breakfast, both the type and quantity of food drastically change country to country. Yet still, no cuisine can compete with an American breakfast's all-out nature.

According to Rick Steves — a long-time expert on the continent — it's precisely America's first meal of the day that most strongly captivates Europeans. Sure, Germans may eat granola-like müsli, and Scandinavians a medley of foods that include waffles and yogurt. Yet a stack of perfect pancakes, plus eggs and bacon, alongside a bowl of cereal, and washed down with a diner coffee? That's American to the core.

Through an interview with three Italian natives from Tuscany, Steves outlined several reasons why an American breakfast captivates across the pond. For starters, the tasty flavors speak for themselves; scrambled eggs and cured meat are a pleasant way to start the day. Many Southern Europeans partake in a practical grab-and-go breakfast, so the larger food quantity intrigues, too. Yet especially critical is the social aspect. The idea of gathering friends and family, heading to a restaurant, and relishing the first meal sounds unusual to many cultures — it's a convivial charm that intrigues.