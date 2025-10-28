The American Meal That Europeans Appreciate The Most, According To Rick Steves
European cuisine spans a wide breadth of flavors and styles. And few meals showcase the continent's range quite like breakfast. From a simple slice of baguette and coffee in France, to a brioche and gelato sandwich in Sicily, and the heftier spread of a full English breakfast, both the type and quantity of food drastically change country to country. Yet still, no cuisine can compete with an American breakfast's all-out nature.
According to Rick Steves — a long-time expert on the continent — it's precisely America's first meal of the day that most strongly captivates Europeans. Sure, Germans may eat granola-like müsli, and Scandinavians a medley of foods that include waffles and yogurt. Yet a stack of perfect pancakes, plus eggs and bacon, alongside a bowl of cereal, and washed down with a diner coffee? That's American to the core.
Through an interview with three Italian natives from Tuscany, Steves outlined several reasons why an American breakfast captivates across the pond. For starters, the tasty flavors speak for themselves; scrambled eggs and cured meat are a pleasant way to start the day. Many Southern Europeans partake in a practical grab-and-go breakfast, so the larger food quantity intrigues, too. Yet especially critical is the social aspect. The idea of gathering friends and family, heading to a restaurant, and relishing the first meal sounds unusual to many cultures — it's a convivial charm that intrigues.
Europeans are fascinated by American breakfast
The possibilities of American breakfast are mesmerizingly extensive. From convenience-forward creations like breakfast burritos, amazingly chewy bagels, and croissant egg sandwiches, to all the great egg dishes — including omelets, frittatas, or a classic eggs Benedict – as well as sweet finishes like French toast, muffins, and donuts, the offerings seemingly never end. Certainly, in parts of Europe like Scandinavia and the U.K., it's also common to eat a wide variety of foods for the morning meal. However, the sheer variety of what's on offer on the American breakfast table often shocks Europeans.
A YouTube video of a Brit reacting to an Italian going to a Southern breakfast diner for the first time — getting a plate that includes components like pulled pork, fried chicken, and a fried green tomato — generates a wildly enthusiastic response. Not only did the British presenter marvel at the sheer scale of food presented, but the combinations of flavors caused a fair deal of awe. And another YouTube clip of a British grandfather sampling American biscuits and gravy generates a similarly passionate reaction. The host of the show exclaimed, "When it tastes this good, health has gone completely out of the picture." This caused the father to one of the hosts to reply, "This certainly helps your mental health, I think." Flavor was praised all around, with each dish wowing in different ways.
Sampling new foods is enthralling — so when people see both the type and abundance of dishes that appear on the American breakfast table, the meal impresses. Factor in the intrigue of visiting a breakfast restaurant — which can come with old-timey charm or fashionable trendiness — and breakfast's allure becomes clear.