Get The Best Granola By Following This Ratio

The best granola has a perfectly crunchy texture, deliciously rich toastiness, and just enough sugar to round it all out. But getting the right ratio for homemade granola is tricky, so we spoke with Tamar Adler, author of "Feast On Your Life: Kitchen Meditations for Every Day," to learn what makes her recipe so perfect.

"My granola is 7 ¼ cups dry ingredients and 1 ¼ cups combined olive oil and maple syrup, with an additional ½ cup of brown sugar," says Adler. "To me, this yields the perfect crunch, with enough fat to make it all taste crisp and a little fried." Oil binds your grains together, though you can also use egg white to boost your granola's protein and crunch. The right ratio of oil and sugar should give you a great texture while still keeping it sweet in a way that doesn't overpower your oats, nuts, seeds, or whatever else you decide to add.

Cashews, slivered almonds, and walnuts are naturally soft and great choices when your granola is already plenty crunchy. On the other hand, seeds get extra crispy when roasted properly, so consider sesame seeds or pepitas if you want a little extra texture.