The Step You Shouldn't Be Skipping For The Crunchiest Granola Bars

When you want the crunchiest homemade granola bars, it's important to squeeze out every last drop of moisture. However, David Davidov, creator of The Cooking Foodie, spoke exclusively with Food Republic to tell us that a quick toasting not only removes excess water, but also evolves your oats' flavor into something far more delicious than store-bought varieties.

"The natural oils in nuts and seeds are coaxed out, enhancing their nuttiness, while oats develop a subtle caramelized sweetness and crunch," Davidov says. "In my kitchen, I always toast before mixing because it creates a richer base flavor that makes homemade granola or granola bars taste like they came from a high-end bakery." Much like how heat affects the flavor release of spices, bringing that flavor to the surface of your oats is the best way to maximize their taste. While there's nothing wrong with dumping all sorts of fruit, sugars, or confections into the mix, Davidov says this small step dramatically improves the base of your granola bars: the grains.

Toasting your homemade oatmeal deepens its flavor, and this applies to granola bars just as much. Caramelized sugars and a complete lack of moisture join forces to deliver a powerful crunch and flavor, but you have to get the temperature and timing just right. If you get it right, Davidov says that this step "separates a decent granola bar from one that people can't stop talking about."