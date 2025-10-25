The Starbucks Coffee Dupe That You Can Find At Costco

If you've got a taste for Starbucks but don't have the budget to enjoy Seattle's finest every day, don't worry — with a Costco membership, you can enjoy no-bar access to a dupe of the Starbucks Pike Place Roast that's nearly identical, for a fraction of the price: Costco's Kirkland Signature House Blend.

There are many perks that come with a Costco membership. One of the most notable benefits is exclusive access to the Kirkland Signature items, the range of private-label products, from batteries to clothing, that are produced by outside manufacturers at bargain prices. Starbucks has previously been the big-name behind several of Costco's coffee beans, but in recent years, it appears that Costco sources its coffee from a new, unknown supplier.

Starbucks describes its flagship roast, Pike Place, as a Latin American blend that's smooth, with notes of both chocolate and nuts. The Kirkland Signature House Blend makes a similar promise, characterizing itself as a Latin American blend that's also smooth and balanced. And the price difference is hard to ignore: For whole bean coffee, depending on your location, a pound of Pike Roast can cost around $14, whereas the Costco version will only set you back $7.76 per pound.

Both coffees are medium roasts, so you can expect moderate acidity, medium body, and notes of chocolate and nuts. On paper, the Kirkland Signature House Blend ticks a lot of these boxes — and according to Costco fans, the taste does too. "Immediately upon opening, you're met with the familiar nutty aroma of a true medium roast," one Redditor noted. "Upon pouring and sipping, I was surprised to find it was a TRUE medium roast flavor."