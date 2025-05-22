The Fancy Starbucks Coffee Machine That Connoisseurs Should Know About

If there's one thing we know about Starbucks as a company, it's going to keep pushing innovations through the pipeline. One such development the company has been rolling out since 2022 is the Clover Vertica, a coffee machine meant to streamline the efficiency of getting your cup of java. But what exactly is it, and how has it been received?

To help answer this question, Starbucks talked to Food Republic about the Clover Vertica, calling it "a proprietary single-cup coffee brewer that aims to reimagine the coffee experience for customers and baristas." On average, a Starbucks location serves around 600 cups of coffee a day, a far cry from their early days, when Starbucks didn't sell hot coffee for 12 years. The idea of every cup being brewed individually might make you question the efficiency, but one of the appeals of the Vertica is how fast it can churn out the joe. "It's designed to grind and brew a single cup of coffee in about a minute, offering a faster bean-to-cup experience with up to six different coffee choices –- all day," the company rep informed us. It also keeps more of the intended flavors and mouthfeel of the coffee than large-batch drip pots that sit for an extended time.

However, the machine isn't used for every cup of coffee that gets sold. While it's also used on dark roasts and decafs, one of its primary functions is ensuring there is always blonde roast coffee available, such as the Sunsera blend, as a contrast to the dark roasts that brew faster but are also why Starbucks coffee tastes burnt.