Delightfully fluffy Hawaiian rolls ideally balance sweet and savory charm. Emerging from Portuguese baking tradition, it's a style of bread reminiscent of sweet potato rolls and the Filipino pan de sal. Yet, in addition to their beautiful golden egg-washed hue, another quality that makes Hawaiian rolls shine is their fruitiness, often derived from pineapple juice. Subsequently, the bread makes for an ideal canvas for a dessert, especially with a fall twist.

And what better way to beckon autumn than with the flavors of apple pie? All you need are two additional ingredients to transform the rolls. Start by buying a premade apple pie filling like the jarred one from Bonne Maman or canned Duncan Hines Comstock, which also comes with a topping. You'll also want some butter; the fat enhances with a rich flavor and a golden sheen ideal for fall coziness. For the rolls, go with trusty King's Famous, or try out Aldi's cheaper copycat.

Best of all, the assembly is just as easy as the shopping. Start by hollowing out the rolls: Stay on theme and use an apple corer to create ideal cylindrical indentations or simply carefully cut out a rectangular shape with a knife. Either way, just make sure to retain some dough on the underside for structure. Next, spoon in the apple filling right to the top, and brush over with melted butter. Bake for five to 10 minutes at 375 Degrees Fahrenheit, and you'll yield a delicious sweet treat without much fuss.