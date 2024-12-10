Baked Alaska Wasn't Invented Anywhere Near Alaska

Baked Alaska is a decadent dessert made with cake and ice cream covered in meringue that conjures feelings of opulence and celebration. But where did it originate? Funny enough, it wasn't Alaska or anywhere near it. While there are differing opinions, the creation of the treat is most often credited to the French-trained pastry chef Charles Ranhofer who debuted the "Alaska, Florida" at New York City's Delmonico's restaurant in 1867. Prior to this invention, there was a similar dessert in France referred to as "Omelette Norwegge" made after American scientist Sir Benjamin Thompson discovered that meringue has an insulating effect.

It's possible that Ranhofer learned this technique while training in France and launched his spin on it in the States. It's thought that he named it "Alaska, Florida" because of the chilly ice cream that's cold like Alaska (likely inspired by the 1867 purchase) and warm toasted meringue that's hot like Florida. His rendition and clever name stuck when British food writer George Augustus Sala wrote about Delmonico's baked "Alaska" in his book "Living London: Being 'Echoes' Re-Echoed." A similar confection called the "German Steamer Baked Ice-cream" was also referred to in 1876 by Mary Foote Henderson in her book "Practical Cooking and Dinner Giving," referring to a dish that she enjoyed as she traveled across the Atlantic.