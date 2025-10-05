How To Successfully Flip A Pineapple Upside Down Cake Without It Falling Apart

If you're craving an old-timey treat, pineapple upside-down cake is one of several old-school desserts that will take you straight back in time. Featuring a rich cake topped with glistening pineapple rings — often with cherries at their centers — the dish looks upscale but can actually be made from three pantry ingredients and a boxed cake mix. Even with a simplified approach, though, many are too intimidated to try making it, as the final step — inverting the cake onto a serving dish — can go terribly wrong.

For some expert insight on successful flipping, Food Republic spoke with Edmund McCormick, founder and CEO of Cape Crystal Brands. He shared some pro tips for properly executing that frightening final flip and avoiding a broken cake. "The real reason pineapple upside down cakes fail [is due to] inadequate pan preparation or flipping too soon," he explained.

Before assembling one's cake, you can take measures to ensure a successful flip. McCormick recommended buttering the baking dish generously before lining it with parchment. The sides of the pan can be more lightly greased — using the wrapper from your butter is a mess-free way to do it — but you need to go heavier with the butter in the bottom. As a final measure, "Sprinkle some brown sugar underneath the fruit to aid in loosening," he instructed. A key element is the caramelized topping, which is achieved as the butter and brown sugar combine with the juicy pineapple rings in the heat of the oven. This caramelization also helps prevent your cake from sticking to the pan.