This Discontinued Outback Soup Needs To Return To Menus
Few things inspire heartbreak like a beloved menu item disappearing from a favorite restaurant. While there are plenty of reasons to have beef with Outback Steakhouse — some people claim that Outback is one of the worst steakhouse chains, citing high prices and decreased quality — there's one thing that customers seem to love (besides the Bloomin' Onion): the chain's soups. Unfortunately though, Outback discontinued one of its fan-favorites: the Walkabout Soup. Understandably, fans are upset.
While Outback Steakhouse isn't from Down Under, Walkabout Soup gets its name from an Aboriginal Australian rite of passage, which involves heading into the wilderness to connect with the land. The hearty dish features a creamy, cheesy onion soup made with heavy cream, sweet onions, and a chicken broth base. Customers loved its creaminess, particularly the generous portion of several cheeses, including cheddar and Monterey Jack. It's one of those comforting soup recipes where each spoonful feels like a warm hug, and it's still unclear exactly when or why it was discontinued.
If you're looking for an alternative to fill the Walkabout-Soup-shaped void in your heart (and belly), your best bets are Outback's French Onion Soup, which boasts a similar cheesy, onion flavor or the Baked Potato Soup, which is also ultra-creamy and topped with cheese, bacon bits, and spring onion. If you're looking for that distinct combination of a creamy consistency and onion flavor, you could try combining the two soups or ordering the Baked Potato Soup and topping it with a Bloomin' Onion.
Another soup that fans of Outback Steakhouse wish would come back
Walkabout Soup isn't the only creamy soup from Outback Steakhouse that customers are yearning to taste again. According to Reddit, people also miss the clam chowder, which one user claims was "the best soup they had." This discontinued dish was a creamy New England-style clam chowder featuring a delicious blend of clams, potatoes, and bacon. Customers describe it as hearty and more filling than a typical appetizer. Like the Walkabout Soup, it's unclear when Outback officially removed it from the menu, though one Reddit user confirmed that as of a year ago, it was still being served at their local Outback Steakhouse in Maryland (despite being removed from menus elsewhere).
While it's uncertain whether Outback Steakhouse will ever bring back either of these beloved dishes, die-hard fans haven't given up and continue to reminisce about them online. If we're lucky, these soups will follow the trajectory of the McDonald's Snack Wrap — another discontinued food item making a comeback — and be back on our plates in no time.