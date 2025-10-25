This Discontinued Outback Soup Needs To Return To Menus

Few things inspire heartbreak like a beloved menu item disappearing from a favorite restaurant. While there are plenty of reasons to have beef with Outback Steakhouse — some people claim that Outback is one of the worst steakhouse chains, citing high prices and decreased quality — there's one thing that customers seem to love (besides the Bloomin' Onion): the chain's soups. Unfortunately though, Outback discontinued one of its fan-favorites: the Walkabout Soup. Understandably, fans are upset.

While Outback Steakhouse isn't from Down Under, Walkabout Soup gets its name from an Aboriginal Australian rite of passage, which involves heading into the wilderness to connect with the land. The hearty dish features a creamy, cheesy onion soup made with heavy cream, sweet onions, and a chicken broth base. Customers loved its creaminess, particularly the generous portion of several cheeses, including cheddar and Monterey Jack. It's one of those comforting soup recipes where each spoonful feels like a warm hug, and it's still unclear exactly when or why it was discontinued.

If you're looking for an alternative to fill the Walkabout-Soup-shaped void in your heart (and belly), your best bets are Outback's French Onion Soup, which boasts a similar cheesy, onion flavor or the Baked Potato Soup, which is also ultra-creamy and topped with cheese, bacon bits, and spring onion. If you're looking for that distinct combination of a creamy consistency and onion flavor, you could try combining the two soups or ordering the Baked Potato Soup and topping it with a Bloomin' Onion.