Why You Barely See This Movie Theater Candy Nowadays

What's better than kicking back for a relaxing evening, salty buttered popcorn in your lap, large fizzy soda in hand, and slingin' mouthfuls of your favorite candies? Movies deliver on these snacks every single time. And, understandably so, everyone has a favorite movie theater candy that takes the experience to the next level. However, there's one particular candy that was super popular throughout the '80s and '90s yet nowadays seems hard to find. This yummy mystery treat is none other than Bottle Caps.

These round candies are sold in a roll (who didn't love peeling back the outside layer to see which flavor was next) or in a theater-style box. Shape-wise, each mimics the top of old-school soda bottles. In fact, the small, disc-shaped treats even have little notches surrounding the border to look like the actual edges that adhere and seal the lids of a pop bottle.

Despite a decline in perceived availability, they're still being produced for their tried-and-true fan base. The brand that currently makes Bottle Caps is Ferrara Candy Shop. It used to be manufactured under Breaker Confections, starting in 1972, and eventually became the Nestle-owned Wonka brand. All of these manufacturing changes may have contributed to seeing fewer of these yummy, fizzy sweets present day.