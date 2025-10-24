Why You Barely See This Movie Theater Candy Nowadays
What's better than kicking back for a relaxing evening, salty buttered popcorn in your lap, large fizzy soda in hand, and slingin' mouthfuls of your favorite candies? Movies deliver on these snacks every single time. And, understandably so, everyone has a favorite movie theater candy that takes the experience to the next level. However, there's one particular candy that was super popular throughout the '80s and '90s yet nowadays seems hard to find. This yummy mystery treat is none other than Bottle Caps.
These round candies are sold in a roll (who didn't love peeling back the outside layer to see which flavor was next) or in a theater-style box. Shape-wise, each mimics the top of old-school soda bottles. In fact, the small, disc-shaped treats even have little notches surrounding the border to look like the actual edges that adhere and seal the lids of a pop bottle.
Despite a decline in perceived availability, they're still being produced for their tried-and-true fan base. The brand that currently makes Bottle Caps is Ferrara Candy Shop. It used to be manufactured under Breaker Confections, starting in 1972, and eventually became the Nestle-owned Wonka brand. All of these manufacturing changes may have contributed to seeing fewer of these yummy, fizzy sweets present day.
Where to buy Bottle Caps
Bottle Caps have seen additional changes that take it further from replicating its namesake, like being flattened and downsized by half in 2009. However, unlike other nostalgic candies (think circus peanuts' odd flavor), each "cap" features mouthwatering tastes that make sense with the branding — orange, grape, root beer, cherry, and cola — with root beer being a fan favorite. After all, the slogan on the front of the packaging is "the soda pop candy," so it's safe to say Bottle Caps delivers on that claim.
Although finding the rolls of these sweet and tart goodies can be a bit trickier, you can still purchase them at select locations. You can still buy this purple box of theater candies at Walmart for about $2 per box, making them an affordable movie night snack. Or, you can find Bottle Caps candy in bulk on Amazon, selling 10-box packs for $24. Since it's a bit of a treasure hunt, it's not a bad idea to buy these candies now before prices skyrocket.
If you're unable to source these circular candies from local stores or Amazon, consider contacting Ferrara for assistance. Luckily, Ferrara Candy Shop offers a product finder tool that helps you narrow down where to find Bottle Caps (available in both roll form and theater-style boxes). This way, you can complete your movie night with a throw-back candy that has sippable, yet deliciously classic flavors.