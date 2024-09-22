What Flavor Are Circus Peanuts Actually Supposed To Be?
There are some candy questions that seem eternal: what actually is nougat? Can you really make homemade cotton candy with Jolly Ranchers? Why is there an orange-colored, peanut-shaped candy that's flavored like bananas? It's no wonder circus peanuts are such an entrancing and somewhat divisive treat. Yes, you read that correctly: Circus peanuts are indeed banana-flavored. Many expect the candies to follow the typical candy marketing rules where the shape and color connotes the flavor: either orange-flavored due to the color or peanut-flavored due to the shape. However, circus peanuts abide by a different set of rules, which stumps the individual's taste buds.
The texture of circus peanuts is comparable to marshmallows, but they are not quite as soft due to using crystallized sugar, and the candy's density. Also, this flavorful confusion may have arisen because of the combination of components that make up circus peanuts. The ingredients are similar to what marshmallows are made of: generally, some combination of corn syrup, artificial coloring and flavoring, gelatin, and sugar. It's hard to say whether these ingredients combined or the flavoring alone create such a unique experience when eating a Circus Peanut.
The history and variety of Circus Peanuts
The confusion around the banana flavor of this candy is not a new debate. In fact, the Circus Peanut has been confusing consumers since its invention in the 1800s. Theories suggest that the Circus Peanut was born out of the popularity of traveling circuses — where selling peanuts and candy to attendees was common. While the conception of the Circus Peanuts remains elusive, they continually grew in popularity throughout World War II when the famous candy company Spangler sold Circus Peanuts as penny candies, perfect for an affordable treat.
The orange-colored banana-flavored circus peanut is the most commonly recognized flavor, but three other varieties are available at candy stores. Some of the other types of circus peanuts on the market include a pink cherry, a white vanilla, and a yellow lemon peanut. Regardless of taste or color, they all follow the same molded peanut pattern. One popular producer goes as far as to state that Circus Peanuts "are what childhood memories are made of" (per Spangler). So, while Circus Peanuts may not win a popularity contest over other sweets when buying your Halloween candies, there's no doubt that, despite its controversial flavor, it's a candy that has spanned generations.