What Flavor Are Circus Peanuts Actually Supposed To Be?

There are some candy questions that seem eternal: what actually is nougat? Can you really make homemade cotton candy with Jolly Ranchers? Why is there an orange-colored, peanut-shaped candy that's flavored like bananas? It's no wonder circus peanuts are such an entrancing and somewhat divisive treat. Yes, you read that correctly: Circus peanuts are indeed banana-flavored. Many expect the candies to follow the typical candy marketing rules where the shape and color connotes the flavor: either orange-flavored due to the color or peanut-flavored due to the shape. However, circus peanuts abide by a different set of rules, which stumps the individual's taste buds.

The texture of circus peanuts is comparable to marshmallows, but they are not quite as soft due to using crystallized sugar, and the candy's density. Also, this flavorful confusion may have arisen because of the combination of components that make up circus peanuts. The ingredients are similar to what marshmallows are made of: generally, some combination of corn syrup, artificial coloring and flavoring, gelatin, and sugar. It's hard to say whether these ingredients combined or the flavoring alone create such a unique experience when eating a Circus Peanut.