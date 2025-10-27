Ikea's Affordably Priced Kitchenette Is Perfect For Tiny Homes, Apartments, And Small Spaces

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To truly qualify as a home, it goes without saying that a space needs a kitchen. But if you're working with a small area, fitting one in and making it functional can be no easy feat. But, as ever, Ikea offers a solution among its must-have products for a clutter-free space. Whether you're fitting up a tiny home, creating a rental suite, or need a mother-in-law space, Ikea's Äspinge kitchenette makes it easy and affordable to turn even a tiny area into a true living accommodation.

This kitchenette packs everything needed for culinary functionality into one affordable, compact unit. Retailing at just $550 — a tiny fraction of what it costs to install a full kitchen — you get a quickly implemented insta-kitchen. This freestanding unit even has adjustable feet if you need to account for uneven floors.

Measuring just 47¼ inches wide and 79⅜ inches high, this kitchenette fits neatly into even the most cramped habitations. It comes equipped with drawers, shelving, cupboards, a small countertop, and a backsplash, and there's an option for precut holes in the worktop to house a separately sold sink and faucet that connect to plumbing. A microwave and removable portable cooktop — also available for separate purchase — tuck away neatly into an included cabinet, or the cooktop can be hung up when you need counterspace. An under-sink recycling device is even an option, and accompanying compact refrigerators are additionally available from Ikea.

The kitchenette is quite stylish and lends a minimalist, urban vibe to a space. In total, all the essentials needed to prepare meals and clean up afterward can be incorporated attractively into even a very tight room thanks to this cunningly designed setup.