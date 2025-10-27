Ikea's Affordably Priced Kitchenette Is Perfect For Tiny Homes, Apartments, And Small Spaces
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
To truly qualify as a home, it goes without saying that a space needs a kitchen. But if you're working with a small area, fitting one in and making it functional can be no easy feat. But, as ever, Ikea offers a solution among its must-have products for a clutter-free space. Whether you're fitting up a tiny home, creating a rental suite, or need a mother-in-law space, Ikea's Äspinge kitchenette makes it easy and affordable to turn even a tiny area into a true living accommodation.
This kitchenette packs everything needed for culinary functionality into one affordable, compact unit. Retailing at just $550 — a tiny fraction of what it costs to install a full kitchen — you get a quickly implemented insta-kitchen. This freestanding unit even has adjustable feet if you need to account for uneven floors.
Measuring just 47¼ inches wide and 79⅜ inches high, this kitchenette fits neatly into even the most cramped habitations. It comes equipped with drawers, shelving, cupboards, a small countertop, and a backsplash, and there's an option for precut holes in the worktop to house a separately sold sink and faucet that connect to plumbing. A microwave and removable portable cooktop — also available for separate purchase — tuck away neatly into an included cabinet, or the cooktop can be hung up when you need counterspace. An under-sink recycling device is even an option, and accompanying compact refrigerators are additionally available from Ikea.
The kitchenette is quite stylish and lends a minimalist, urban vibe to a space. In total, all the essentials needed to prepare meals and clean up afterward can be incorporated attractively into even a very tight room thanks to this cunningly designed setup.
Getting the most out of your Äspinge unit and your kitchen
There are additional things you can do to further maximize the space in your small kitchen. Strategically installing mirrors, for instance, is a kitchen décor hack that can instantly make a space feel larger, reflecting the room back and tricking the eye into seeing more than is there. Empty wall area behind the upper frame of the kitchenette is a perfect place to install one. You can also opt for sliding doors in your kitchen to reduce needed swing clearance, recapturing much-needed room while making a small culinary area more accessible. When you can't add square footage, tricks like these can make a space nonetheless feel bigger.
You can also make the most of what the Äspinge kitchenette offers. The unit comes outfitted with various storage options, including movable hooks to hang towels, mugs, or cooking tools, and you can easily add more hooks to the unit's various hangable bars. The kitchenette's drawers are small but functional, and cutlery organizers are included to help you fit as much as possible into them. Overhead hanging cubbies are movable and can house dish sets, small appliances, and more. There's additionally an adjustable wire storage accessory fitted inside the cabinet door that can hold flat items, like cookie sheets and cutting boards.
The Äspinge unit also has a shelf above the backsplash that's ideal for holding things like spice shakers. Shelf expanders like this one from Ipotive enable you to get double the use out of this space, or more if you opt to stack them. In all of the unit's storage areas, organizational accessories like these can help you utilize every inch. Additionally, floating shelves are a great kitchen décor hack to add extra storage in tight areas without compromising on style.