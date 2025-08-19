The Kitchen Decor Hack That Will Instantly Make Your Space Feel Larger

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tiny kitchens are a problem faced by many homeowners and renters alike. Whether you're in a constricted apartment or a smaller-than-average house, it can be frustrating when there's not enough room for the functionality you want. But even if you can't add square footage, you can make your kitchen look more spacious — various tricks can give the illusion of additional roominess. For instance, one décor hack can instantly make kitchens feel bigger: adding mirrors.

Mirrors can extend visual size by optically reflecting a space, creating the illusion that there's more to the room than there actually is. Mirrors also amplify light, which instantly makes any space seem larger — the more light there is, the bigger a room appears to the eye. If your kitchen is lacking in windows, the element of amplified light is especially important. To shed some extra light — literally — in a dark space, you can strategically place a mirror near a light source, so it bounces the light back, enhancing the appliance's illuminative presence.

Your placement options may be restricted in a small kitchen, but if you can, position a mirror where it can reflect back something visually pleasing, like a garden that's visible through a window or patio doors. If you lack any free real estate on your walls where a mirror can reasonably be hung, all is not lost — you can get creative with mirrored décor, reflective storage solutions, and even a mirrored tile backsplash to reflect more light. This mirrored breadbox from sugarchef, for instance, can be both functional and attractive on a countertop while amplifying light.