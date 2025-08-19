The Kitchen Decor Hack That Will Instantly Make Your Space Feel Larger
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tiny kitchens are a problem faced by many homeowners and renters alike. Whether you're in a constricted apartment or a smaller-than-average house, it can be frustrating when there's not enough room for the functionality you want. But even if you can't add square footage, you can make your kitchen look more spacious — various tricks can give the illusion of additional roominess. For instance, one décor hack can instantly make kitchens feel bigger: adding mirrors.
Mirrors can extend visual size by optically reflecting a space, creating the illusion that there's more to the room than there actually is. Mirrors also amplify light, which instantly makes any space seem larger — the more light there is, the bigger a room appears to the eye. If your kitchen is lacking in windows, the element of amplified light is especially important. To shed some extra light — literally — in a dark space, you can strategically place a mirror near a light source, so it bounces the light back, enhancing the appliance's illuminative presence.
Your placement options may be restricted in a small kitchen, but if you can, position a mirror where it can reflect back something visually pleasing, like a garden that's visible through a window or patio doors. If you lack any free real estate on your walls where a mirror can reasonably be hung, all is not lost — you can get creative with mirrored décor, reflective storage solutions, and even a mirrored tile backsplash to reflect more light. This mirrored breadbox from sugarchef, for instance, can be both functional and attractive on a countertop while amplifying light.
Mirrors can offer the double benefit of perceived spaciousness and functionality
In addition to optical illusions that make a small kitchen look bigger, many methods exist for enhancing functionality — even if the room is dimensionally cramped. For instance, a clever dish drying rack can save you precious counter space, and you can extend your countertop with a cutting board tip that doubles as a design trick. In a tiny kitchen, you also shouldn't have an island, as it can impede flow and make the already tight space look and feel even more cramped and cluttered. Beyond optically tricking the eye into seeing more space, the mirror hack can additionally add functionality if you install a multifunctional mirror.
Innovatively designed mirrors can house storage solutions, making them both attractive and functional décor pieces. A mirror fitted with pegs or hooks, like this one from Kate and Laurel Schuyler, can be used to hang teacups, aprons, or dish towels. A mirror with hidden storage can be excellent for tucking away culinary items like spices and utensils. One fitted with a shelf, like this mirror from QDSSDECO, can be utilized to hold things like mugs and condiments. If you have an open corner in your room, a freestanding mirror can bring light, reflect your space, and then act as storage if it has that capacity as well.