Choose This Door Style To Make Your Small Kitchen More Accessible
In a small kitchen, maximizing space is key, from counter tops to storage and movement. You can make intentional changes to achieve this, such as using a peninsula instead of a kitchen island save physical space. Another approach is to add mirrors to create the illusion of a larger area. According to Ben Kuhl, CEO of Shelf Expression, another innovative solution is choosing the right door style.
"Sliding doors ... are huge space savers because they eliminate the swing clearance that traditional hinged doors require," Kuhl told Food Republic. Sliding doors open parallel to the wall, which allows you to use the additional space for kitchen furniture or appliances that would otherwise be unusable if you had a hinged door.
Another benefit of sliding doors is "how much light they can bring into a space," Kuhl explained. "Glass sliders, in particular, don't just prevent the room from looking cramped, they bounce natural and artificial light around, which makes the whole kitchen feel larger, brighter, and more inviting." If you want the benefits of good lighting but with added privacy, you could also consider sliding doors made of fiberglass, Japanese-style shoji screen, or aluminum.
Specific layouts and design styles for sliding doors
No two kitchens are exactly the same, so you'll need to consider your space's design and layout before choosing a sliding door style. According to Ben Kuhl, some of the best solutions for smaller kitchens are pocket doors and glass sliders. Pocket doors are especially useful because they "disappear completely into a wall when opened," Kuhl says. This helps maximize space and creates a flexible, open-plan feel between your kitchen and other rooms. They are ideal for dividing or opening up a space as needed.
The main downside? Pocket doors can be difficult to add after the fact. As Kuhl explains, they "often require large framing solutions to accommodate the hidden door." The rough opening must be specifically constructed to ensure the door slides smoothly without getting scratched or damaged. You also need to confirm the existing horizontal wall is wide enough for the door to slide open fully.
"Another one of my favorite solutions is frosted glass sliders for hiding a messy pantry," Kuhl added. "They help keep clutter tucked out of sight while still allowing light to filter through into the room." In a small kitchen, where clutter can create a visually chaotic environment, this is a huge benefit.
For a combination of functionality and style, you can also use decorative finishes. A warm, textured wood finish can complement a country-inspired kitchen, while a mirrored finish offers a sleek, modern look that also reflects light.
Mistakes to avoid when installing sliding doors
While updating your home can be an expensive endeavor, there are a few ways to easily and cheaply upgrade your kitchen. While things like new cabinet knobs are an easy fix, sliding doors are much more technical than standard hinged doors and require a different approach. According to Ben Kuhl, homeowners tend to make one crucial mistake when installing them: They try to cut corners by using subpar hardware.
"Sliding door hardware can get expensive, and going with a budget-friendly option often leads to trouble down the road," Kuhl told us. Even for the most basic style, you'll still need several specialized elements, such as sliding tracks, hangers, brackets, and bottom guides, to name just a few. For more complicated versions like pocket doors, be prepared to include recessed pulls or edge pulls, a quality track system, and properly fitted locks or flush fittings to guarantee smooth operation. All these components are non-negotiable for a functioning sliding door, and investing in high-quality hardware is "the difference between a door that glides smoothly for years and one that rattles or derails after a few months," Kuhl explained. Alongside using high-quality hardware, unless you're a pro at DIY, we strongly recommend researching and investing in reputable installers to save yourself the "frustration, repairs, and replacements" that can arise from a faulty installation.