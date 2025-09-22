Choose This Door Style To Make Your Small Kitchen More Accessible

In a small kitchen, maximizing space is key, from counter tops to storage and movement. You can make intentional changes to achieve this, such as using a peninsula instead of a kitchen island save physical space. Another approach is to add mirrors to create the illusion of a larger area. According to Ben Kuhl, CEO of Shelf Expression, another innovative solution is choosing the right door style.

"Sliding doors ... are huge space savers because they eliminate the swing clearance that traditional hinged doors require," Kuhl told Food Republic. Sliding doors open parallel to the wall, which allows you to use the additional space for kitchen furniture or appliances that would otherwise be unusable if you had a hinged door.

Another benefit of sliding doors is "how much light they can bring into a space," Kuhl explained. "Glass sliders, in particular, don't just prevent the room from looking cramped, they bounce natural and artificial light around, which makes the whole kitchen feel larger, brighter, and more inviting." If you want the benefits of good lighting but with added privacy, you could also consider sliding doors made of fiberglass, Japanese-style shoji screen, or aluminum.