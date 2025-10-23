The 2-2-2 Leftover Rule That Ensures Food Safety

Leftovers are one of life's most underrated pleasures. They might come from last night's Chinese takeout, brisket that you're planning to repurpose into a new dish, or they can take the form of a freshly made stock ready to enrich future braises and stews — even vegetable scraps can be saved! But once opened and exposed to air and bacteria, food inevitably begins to spoil. Spoiled food can cause a whole host of unpleasant effects like food poisoning to developing meningitis, so it's important to take steps to prevent it. How? By using the 2-2-2 rule, of course. Developed by Love Food Hate Waste in a bid to tackle food waste, the 2-2-2 rules offers a simple yet effective guide for handling leftovers. Give your food two hours outside the fridge, store it safely in the refrigerator for up to two days, or keep it in the freezer for up to two months.

While this rule is a great starting point, there are several other variables that come into play with leftovers. One such variable in temperature. Take seafood, which should be left at room temperature for no more than two hours, but if that temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, that window shortens to just one hour. The same caution should be applied to all food, since warm temperatures quickly speed up the growth of bacteria. So during the summer months, the 2-2-2 rule should become the 1-2-2 rule.

Also, cooked foods generally last longer than raw ones. Cooked meats can be kept for up to three days, but raw poultry like opened chicken breast should be cooked and consumed within one to two days.