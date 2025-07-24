The Most Delicious Way To Use Leftover Brisket, According To Reddit

For lovers of beef, it's hard to top the meaty delights of brisket. The cut shines with mouth-watering, smoky tenderness. Yet, as with other slow-cooked beef, the meat is undeniably rich — thanks to the collagen breaking down into gelatin. So, it's understandable that when buying or cooking a batch, leftovers are often expected.

After a night in the fridge, you may understandably want to change up how you serve the brisket. Thankfully, the internet is always brimming with creative culinary ideas, and it's come through with a terrific one for leftover brisket: throw it on a pizza. The concept emerged on a meat-smoking thread, where a Redditor showcased their homemade pie made with a "[barbecue] sauce base, cheese, red onions, brisket, [and] jalapeños."

Clearly, the combination is a hit — even the creator's four-year-old took a liking to the dish (jalapeños set aside). The meal's construction leaves plenty of room for individual pie-making techniques. Whether you make the dish from scratch using a basic pizza dough recipe, purchase a ready-made crust at the store, or simply lay the meat atop a frozen pie, a delicious reuse of leftovers awaits. Redditors report loving the build with either brisket or pulled pork, so keep the concept on hand for other smoked meats, too.