The Most Delicious Way To Use Leftover Brisket, According To Reddit
For lovers of beef, it's hard to top the meaty delights of brisket. The cut shines with mouth-watering, smoky tenderness. Yet, as with other slow-cooked beef, the meat is undeniably rich — thanks to the collagen breaking down into gelatin. So, it's understandable that when buying or cooking a batch, leftovers are often expected.
After a night in the fridge, you may understandably want to change up how you serve the brisket. Thankfully, the internet is always brimming with creative culinary ideas, and it's come through with a terrific one for leftover brisket: throw it on a pizza. The concept emerged on a meat-smoking thread, where a Redditor showcased their homemade pie made with a "[barbecue] sauce base, cheese, red onions, brisket, [and] jalapeños."
Clearly, the combination is a hit — even the creator's four-year-old took a liking to the dish (jalapeños set aside). The meal's construction leaves plenty of room for individual pie-making techniques. Whether you make the dish from scratch using a basic pizza dough recipe, purchase a ready-made crust at the store, or simply lay the meat atop a frozen pie, a delicious reuse of leftovers awaits. Redditors report loving the build with either brisket or pulled pork, so keep the concept on hand for other smoked meats, too.
How to customize your brisket pizza
Brisket-meets-pizza is a merging of two easy-going favorites. The meat easily pairs with a tangy tomato, ranch, or barbecue sauce base, and when it comes to the cheese on top, delicious candidates include mozzarella, smoked Gouda, or even goat cheese.
To assemble, the meat shines in a grilled pizza recipe, tying together flavors through another dose of fire. Accompany it with classic toppings like tomatoes, mozzarella, and onions, or liven it up with banana pepper rings, garlic oil, or even a spoonful of clam juice. For even more creative renditions, take inspiration from Argentina and work chimichurri into the build, or lend a Tex-Mex twist by employing tomatillo salsa for the pie's sauce and then serving with guacamole. You could garnish the finished pie with green onions or even pickles to contrast the decadent meat with tangy notes, especially if you find jalapeños too spicy.
Don't rule out other leftover applications, either — brisket also turns out great between cheesy tortillas. And Redditors from the original thread mentioned loving crafting brisket breakfast tacos, lasagna, or even ravioli with the smoky meat, calling it "incredible." After all, this slow-cooked cut comes out flavor-packed and juicy, so you can incorporate it into further meals with confidence.