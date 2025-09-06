Why You Should Be Wary Of Your Steak Tasting Fishy

When you drop a good amount of money on steak, it's normal to question if any imperfections make it safe to eat or not. While iridescent beef is normal, if a bit off-putting, Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, tells Food Republic that a fishy smell or taste is a serious red flag you can't ignore.

"A fishy smell usually means the meat has started to oxidize or go off," Stevens says. "It's especially common in vacuum-sealed steaks that have sat too long in their own juices." Good steaks shouldn't have much of a smell at all, and if they do, it should be barely detectable. Stevens tells us that if any beef smells metallic, sour, or like ammonia, you should steer clear, as these are all signs it may have gone bad. When you're choosing the perfect steak at the store, you may not always be able to give it a whiff, but once you bring it home, it's better to waste the money and throw it out than potentially make yourself sick.

"That said, some wet-aged steaks have a funky aroma when first opened but smell fine after a quick rinse and 15 minutes of air exposure," Stevens continues. Stevens tells us that if the aroma doesn't improve, it's still best to toss it as the smell should only be coming from the surface of the meat and wash off easily. Still, knowing how to store steaks is the best way to prevent this.