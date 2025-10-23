The Unexpected Grain In Taco Bell's Meat
When you hear beef, you assume the food product is made of just that — beef and nothing else. Alas, fast food items are rarely that simple. And although grains sound like an unlikely ingredient, Taco Bell's seasoned beef does indeed contain oats. So what oats are doing in Taco Bell's beef?
This unexpected grain isn't exactly all that odd. After all, oats are a whole food packed with nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants. Oats also don't contain naturally gluten, so diners can rest assured that Taco Bell's seasoned beef is still gluten-free. And you'll be happy to know, Taco Bell uses sustainable beef. Oats are simply added to Taco Bell's beef to ensure the correct texture, giving that fine-ground meat a heartier consistency.
Taco Bell received some heat when it revealed its seasoned beef was only 88% beef. So what else is in Taco Bell's famous beef? Ingredients you'd expect, like beef, water, onion powder, tomato powder, and spices, along with lesser-known items like torula yeast, disodium inosinate, and guanylate. The fast-food company assures us that, despite some funny names, this remaining 12% is perfectly safe and common in processed foods. Sure, if you want your beef in a beef taco to be 100% meat, then we'd suggest avoiding dishes with Taco Bell's seasoned beef. But if you're okay with a little extra in there, go to town on this fast-food meat!
Which Taco Bell menu items have seasoned beef
Standard Taco Bell dishes that come with its seasoned beef include both the classic crunchy and soft tacos, chili, and nachos. Other top sellers with seasoned beef are Crunchwrap Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and chalupas. This list isn't exhaustive, so basically, if you see ground beef in your meal, you can assume that it's probably the chain's seasoned beef.
Those who can't get enough of Taco Bell's beef can add it to several menu items. It costs just $1, and customizing your order merely requires asking for seasoned beef. When ordering online, just click "seasoned beef" under the add-on menu. This customization makes for a heartier Cheesy Roll Up, Taco Bell's most affordable menu item. It's also a great way to recreate Taco Bell's old-school Enchirito.
Taco Bell offers plenty of menu items without beef as well, such as the bean and cheese burrito, and anything on its Veggie Cravings or Cantina Chicken menus. Sides and sweets are also a safe bet. Those who'd like to avoid Taco Bell's beef in other dishes can simply request "no seasoned beef" when ordering. For soft tacos, you can choose the chicken and guacamole option instead. For the crunchy tacos, you'll have to ask for no beef and then pick from add-on options like black beans, chicken, or steak. These will cost slightly extra, but will make that taco far heartier.