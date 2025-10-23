The Unexpected Grain In Taco Bell's Meat

When you hear beef, you assume the food product is made of just that — beef and nothing else. Alas, fast food items are rarely that simple. And although grains sound like an unlikely ingredient, Taco Bell's seasoned beef does indeed contain oats. So what oats are doing in Taco Bell's beef?

This unexpected grain isn't exactly all that odd. After all, oats are a whole food packed with nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants. Oats also don't contain naturally gluten, so diners can rest assured that Taco Bell's seasoned beef is still gluten-free. And you'll be happy to know, Taco Bell uses sustainable beef. Oats are simply added to Taco Bell's beef to ensure the correct texture, giving that fine-ground meat a heartier consistency.

Taco Bell received some heat when it revealed its seasoned beef was only 88% beef. So what else is in Taco Bell's famous beef? Ingredients you'd expect, like beef, water, onion powder, tomato powder, and spices, along with lesser-known items like torula yeast, disodium inosinate, and guanylate. The fast-food company assures us that, despite some funny names, this remaining 12% is perfectly safe and common in processed foods. Sure, if you want your beef in a beef taco to be 100% meat, then we'd suggest avoiding dishes with Taco Bell's seasoned beef. But if you're okay with a little extra in there, go to town on this fast-food meat!