The Popular Taco Chain That Uses Sustainable Beef

In the world of fast food, sustainably sourced beef has become a luxury, not a guarantee. In a high-demand, fast-paced business model, sustainable ingredients can add extra costs, disrupt supply chains, and is often in limited supply. Fortunately, this doesn't mean that all chains ignore sustainable practices. Taco Bell, for example, has committed to using sustainably sourced beef.

Taco Bell is widely considered the most popular Mexican-inspired fast food chain in the United States (though fascinatingly, it flopped in Mexico). With over 8,000 restaurants in the U.S. alone and international availability, Taco Bell is known for being an affordable option and is often cited as the best fast food chain for vegetarian diners. Its efforts toward sustainability and inclusive menu demonstrate that large companies can make meaningful strides without compromising quality or affordability.

Taco Bell has partnered with its supplier Cargill and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) to implement sustainable changes. This initiative focuses on conservation, regenerative agricultural practices, and resource management in cattle farming to reduce the environmental impact of its beef supply chain. The partnership's goal is to support sustainable beef production while projecting to capture and store up to 44,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually by 2030.