Recreate Taco Bell's Old-School Enchirito With A Menu Hack

In the fast food realm, it often doesn't pay to get too attached to a specific menu item. Before you know it, the fickle restaurant gods may exile your favorite to the land of discontinued foods. McDonald's Snack Wrap, for instance, was a Golden Arches menu item that Americans were begging for after it went away in 2016 (though fans were thrilled to learn it was making a comeback in 2025, almost a decade later). Across the border at Taco Bell, one discontinued item diners desperately miss is the Enchirito. The disappearance of such beloved foods is why menu hacks became a thing, and — you guessed it — when it comes to the long-lost Enchirito, there's a hack for that.

If you imagine that a burrito and an enchilada had a baby, that was essentially the Enchirito — a coupling of both foods merged into one. It was comprised of ground beef, refried beans, and onions, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla and smothered with cheese and red sauce. All in all, it was a simple dish. So, fortunately, hacking it isn't too difficult, if you're among the many who desperately wish this Taco Bell goodie would make a permanent comeback (but, for real, you don't want to wait until it does to enjoy one again). The restaurant chain has brought it back on a temporary basis here and there — but, really, what does that accomplish, besides whetting our appetites again only to cruelly take it away once more? To re-create the Enchirito, you just need to order a few basic things at Taco Bell.