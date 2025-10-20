Andrew Zimmern's Fried Chicken Is Extra Crispy Thanks To One Genius Ingredient

Regardless of your seasonings or stance on the dredging vs. breading debate, fried chicken should always be crispy. When Andrew Zimmern wants to make something with sublime texture, he turns to potato starch — the key to the crispiest fried chicken ever. While most chefs still let flour form the bulk of their frying batter, starch plays an important role in the crisping process of Zimmern's world's best chicken sandwich recipe.

Starch reduces the amount of gluten in the batter, which tends to form a stronger, and more complex matrix when exposed to heat. However, potato starch is especially well-suited for frying because its granules are so large – meaning they allow water from your batter's liquid to evaporate quickly, creating a far crispier crust. When you used in fried food, it allows water to evaporate from the meat and escape the crust to create a shattering shell of deliciousness.

Potato starch has been a staple of international fried chicken styles for quite some time but it has gained popularity amongst American and European chefs as a change of pace from the usual cornstarch. While potato starch is a great first step, there are tons of other ways to increase your fried chicken's crispiness. Staying up-to-date on new techniques and ingredients is key to wowing your dinner guests and satisfying your own cravings.