Impress Your Guests With Martha Stewart's Spirit Bottle Trick
When it comes to dinner parties, presentation can make all the difference. Just ask Martha Stewart, the queen of entertaining, and she'll tell you that a little decoration goes a long way to making your event memorable. If you're looking to elevate your drink station, Stewart has one trick in particular that transforms your spirit bottles into stunning centerpieces using just a milk carton, water, and flowers.
Instead of simply leaving out your bottles on a table, place each one in an open milk carton. Stewart uses a half-gallon carton for a fifth of vodka, but you can adjust sizes as long as the bottle fits snugly. Then, take flowers of your choice and arrange them around the bottle inside the carton. Stewart favors cherry blossoms and flowering quince branches, though any colorful flowers work — just avoid cut flowers without stems, as the petals will float and disrupt the design. Finally, fill the carton with water and stand it upright in the freezer. Once frozen, remove the carton, and you'll have a liquor bottle perfectly encased in a flowery block of ice — the perfect way to add some charm and impress guests.
Tips for making your floral spirit bottles
Though seemingly simple, there are a few ways Martha Stewart's spirit bottle trick can be elevated — as well as ways it can go south. First, consider the water you use for the ice block. Distilled water freezes clearer than plain tap water, especially after it's been boiled a couple times to release trapped air. Clearer ice lets your flowers and bottles stand out for a more elegant look. When it comes to alcohol, stick to neutral-tasting spirits like vodka, and keep dark alcohol like whiskey out of the freezer.
Of course, a frozen ice block can get messy fast if you're not thinking ahead. To avoid puddles on your table, keep your bottles in the freezer and only take them out when serving. You can also set a bottle in a shallow tray or dish lined with a towel to catch water or place it in a bowl of ice cubes to keep it cool longer. Don't forget this trick can go beyond flowers, too. For a springtime party, try using bright citrus slices, cucumber slices, and green herbs, while a fall or winter version calls for frozen cranberries, pine branches, or cinnamon sticks. If you have any leftover flowers or fruit, make smaller ice flowers for individual cocktails to serve as well.