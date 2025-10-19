Impress Your Guests With Martha Stewart's Spirit Bottle Trick

When it comes to dinner parties, presentation can make all the difference. Just ask Martha Stewart, the queen of entertaining, and she'll tell you that a little decoration goes a long way to making your event memorable. If you're looking to elevate your drink station, Stewart has one trick in particular that transforms your spirit bottles into stunning centerpieces using just a milk carton, water, and flowers.

Instead of simply leaving out your bottles on a table, place each one in an open milk carton. Stewart uses a half-gallon carton for a fifth of vodka, but you can adjust sizes as long as the bottle fits snugly. Then, take flowers of your choice and arrange them around the bottle inside ​​the carton. Stewart favors cherry blossoms and flowering quince branches, though any colorful flowers work — just avoid cut flowers without stems, as the petals will float and disrupt the design. Finally, fill the carton with water and stand it upright in the freezer. Once frozen, remove the carton, and you'll have a liquor bottle perfectly encased in a flowery block of ice — the perfect way to add some charm and impress guests.