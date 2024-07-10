Keep A Whole Liquor Bottle Frozen In A Block Of Ice For Crisp Party Drinks

One of the most common problems with making an ice block for your liquor is keeping the ice clear, so your guests can admire the beauty of what you created. It's important to note that no method guarantees clear ice, so experiment to find what works best for you.

First, make sure that you boil your water before putting it into your half-gallon carton — doing so can help reduce the amount of dissolved air in the water. Before submerging your liquor bottle, make sure the water has cooled down. Boiling water can cause glass bottles to crack and even break. Next, consider using distilled water, which is free of any minerals that may cause cloudiness.

Finally, you need to temper your ice block. Tempering is the process of warming ice to help it become clear by removing frost or freezer burn — just put it in a refrigerator. The amount of time it takes to temper ice greatly depends on its size. A good rule of thumb is to wait until the ice is clear and slightly wet, and then it will be at its most stunning.