Is It Ever Okay To Freeze Whiskey? Here's What The Experts Suggest

Whiskey — or whisky, depending on where it's been made — is known the world over for its deep, rich caramel hue and initial bite, which mellows as you drink it, allowing for all the different flavors and aromas to come through. While most people keep it on their bar cart or in a cabinet, some place it in their freezer to chill it, or to "improve" its flavors and texture, thinking it creates a smoother sip. However, according to Caitlin Bartlemay, master distiller of Hood River Distillers, with whom Food Republic spoke on the topic, "most whiskies aren't meant to be served out of the freezer."

While whiskey doesn't actually freeze solid in a standard freezer, it does have some effects. "Chilling whiskey in the freezer does a number of things to the overall experience," Bartlemay explained. "A sub freezing temperature will reduce our ability to pick up any flavors or aromas, so the taste will be subdued along with the alcohol." She finished by telling us that the viscosity can be affected, too, with the texture of the whiskey appearing "a bit thicker as well." That said, if you like the idea of sipping whiskey like a seasoned professional, but find drinking it too harsh, then muting its flavors in the freezer might be for you.