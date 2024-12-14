Ice Flowers Are The Beautiful Way To Upgrade Your Favorite Spritzes

If you've ever thought that your cocktail tastes better when it's served in a pretty glass with a colorful garnish, you're not alone. There's something about enjoying a beautiful presentation that makes the overall drinking experience so much better. When making homemade cocktails, however, you don't need fancy glassware to make a statement with your cocktail. A simple way to upgrade your cocktails and spritzes into a beautiful masterpiece is by creating ice flowers out of fruits you likely have in your kitchen already.

Similar to smoking your ice cubes or adding spice to your ice cubes for better cocktails, creating ice flowers is another way to add depth of flavor and beauty to your drink. All you need is a large ice cube tray (square works best for these edible flowers), as well as sliced lemons, limes, and berries. To make the flowers, simply layer your lemons or limes around the edge of each cube (it should resemble a nest), and then plop your berry of choice in the center to complete your flower design. Then fill with water and place a heavy item on top (such as a cutting board or cookie sheet) to prevent the fruit from floating to the surface and to keep it in place. Once frozen, simply place in your favorite drink — such as a bubbly spritz — and wait for the bright, fruity flavors to slowly extract into your drink, all while adding a touch of beauty.