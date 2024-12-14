Ice Flowers Are The Beautiful Way To Upgrade Your Favorite Spritzes
If you've ever thought that your cocktail tastes better when it's served in a pretty glass with a colorful garnish, you're not alone. There's something about enjoying a beautiful presentation that makes the overall drinking experience so much better. When making homemade cocktails, however, you don't need fancy glassware to make a statement with your cocktail. A simple way to upgrade your cocktails and spritzes into a beautiful masterpiece is by creating ice flowers out of fruits you likely have in your kitchen already.
Similar to smoking your ice cubes or adding spice to your ice cubes for better cocktails, creating ice flowers is another way to add depth of flavor and beauty to your drink. All you need is a large ice cube tray (square works best for these edible flowers), as well as sliced lemons, limes, and berries. To make the flowers, simply layer your lemons or limes around the edge of each cube (it should resemble a nest), and then plop your berry of choice in the center to complete your flower design. Then fill with water and place a heavy item on top (such as a cutting board or cookie sheet) to prevent the fruit from floating to the surface and to keep it in place. Once frozen, simply place in your favorite drink — such as a bubbly spritz — and wait for the bright, fruity flavors to slowly extract into your drink, all while adding a touch of beauty.
Tips and pairings for your edible ice flowers
When making your ice flowers, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure the most beautiful (and tasty) results. First, to ensure your ice flower is visible, be sure to use distilled water rather than tap. Tap water often contains impurities, chemicals, and minerals that could cloud your ice and hide your masterpiece. If you don't have distilled water on hand, boiling your water (and cooling it) can get rid of those impurities as well.
You can also experiment with the fruits to build the flower. Citrus fruits certainly work best, as the slices resemble flower petals most accurately, but the type of citrus is up to you. If lemon and lime aren't your favorite, opt for grapefruit, or something sweeter like a Meyer lemon or blood orange. For the center, you can use blueberries, raspberries, or even cranberries.
Don't forget to consider which fruits pair best with the cocktail you're preparing, either. The ice flowers work best in lighter, translucent drinks that allow you to see the ice. A spritz, specifically, works best, as it includes prosecco, soda water, and your citrus of choice, making it the perfect light and bubbly option. When it comes to pairing, pick fruits that contrast with the drink's color for added visual appeal, while still adding complementary flavors. For example, yellow lemons pop in an orange Aperol spritz, while lime and mint would pair nicely with the more transluscent Hugo spritz.