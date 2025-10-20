Your Favorite Olive Garden Dessert Isn't As Fresh As You Might Have Thought

Olive Garden has long been a favorite for families to enjoy a comforting, affordable meal out. From its iconic breadsticks to creamy pasta dishes, there's something for everyone — including their decadent dessert list. Olive Garden offers Italian-inspired classics like tiramisu, Italian doughnuts, and Sicilian cheesecake, along with indulgent favorites like the Chocolate Lasagna.

But while the desserts may taste like they just came out of the oven, the reality is that all of Olive Garden's desserts are frozen. They are pre-made by a third-party company, shipped frozen, and then heated up in Olive Garden's microwaves before serving.

Desserts aren't the only items that arrive frozen, either. According to a former employee on Reddit, many meats, appetizers, and kids' meals — including mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, fries, mac and cheese, ziti fritta, and even the scampi sauce — also come frozen. However, most items are cooked or fried to order, while the microwave is reserved for desserts, sauces, soups, and steamed vegetables.