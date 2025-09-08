Why Olive Garden's Carbonara Sauce Is More Of An Alfredo

Olive Garden provides thoroughly satisfying fare, always introducing new menu items, like its recently released Spicy Three Meat Sauce, and even letting guests order old ones that are no longer officially offered, like its secret-menu three-ingredient Italian sodas. What's clear, though, is that no one (except the restaurant chain itself, perhaps) even pretends any longer that it's serving up authentic Italian food. And perhaps one of the most telling misinterpretations of traditional Italian cuisine is its carbonara sauce, found on its chicken and shrimp, shrimp, and ravioli carbonara dishes. You see, real carbonara sauce is made from pecorino romano cheese, egg, pasta water (and oftentimes guanciale fat); Olive Garden's version for these dishes doesn't contain any egg at all.

Instead, according to a Reddit thread on r/OliveGarden, it's composed of "cold alfredo sauce base and bacon crumbles mixed together," according to one commenter, while another added that at their restaurant, they also put grated parmesan cheese into the mix. The standalone alfredo sauce, which is incredibly dairy-heavy, has no trace of the carbonara-authentic eggs in it (though it appears it once did, but the recipe has since apparently been changed). And the fact that the chain calls a cream-based sauce carbonara is akin to what one food writer called a "culinary war crime" (via TripOut).