The Boozy Ingredient In Olive Garden's Meat Sauce That Amps Up The Flavor

Olive Garden draws in devoted customers with its take on Italian food that draws more inspiration from Italian-American classics than what people eat in Italy. Combining familiar dishes with new creations, such as its Stuffed Ziti Fritta, signature salad, and famous breadsticks (which you can reheat for first-time flavor) has been a winning formula for the casual dining chain. However, one thing Olive Garden does do that's true to traditional Italian cooking is boost the flavor of its meat sauce with wine.

The restaurant's Bolognese-style sauce is made by heating chopped onions, carrots, celery, and garlic in olive oil for a few minutes, then adding ground beef and sausage meat without the casing to the softened aromatics to cook for 10 minutes. That's when red wine is poured in to deglaze the pot, unsticking all the flavorful browned pieces on the bottom. After the wine has reduced, crushed tomatoes, rosemary, and sage are added, and the sauce simmers until it's done.

The meat sauce is used for Olive Garden's Lasagna Fritta appetizer, Lasagna Classico entree, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, and as an option instead of marinara sauce with Spaghetti with Meatballs and Cheese Ravioli. It's also one of the sauce choices for Create Your Own Pasta, along with marinara, five cheese marinara, creamy mushroom, and the new spicy three-meat sauce that our reviewer called a total flavor bomb. Customers get to choose their pasta and optional toppings as well.