The Old-School Kitchen Cabinet Color That's Coming Back Around
Remodeling kitchen cabinets entails the consideration of lots of small details. And even a seemingly straightforward feature like the cabinet color can inspire lots of indecision — it's what you'll perpetually look at, after all. So to avoid any retroactive regrets, select a vintage color palette that's coming back in style.
According to the National Kitchen & Bath Association's [NKBA] 2026 Kitchen Trends Report shared with Food Republic, neutral tones currently appeal to the crowd. Those gentle grays, very light tans, and off-whites are all old-school options now cemented as ageless. Selecting such colors comes with lots of benefits. Off-white colored cabinets go with literally anything, letting you design the rest of your cooking space as you please. Furthermore, as the years go by, you're less likely to grow tired of your color selection.
Alternatively, if you envision your cabinets with a colorful pop, then take note that greens and blues are trending, according to NKBA's study. Such hues invoke a pleasant natural atmosphere, lending your home an extra homey touch — after all, deep green is one of the best cozy kitchen colors. Especially if you install countertops lighter than the cabinets, such tones create an extra airy space, thereby visually expanding your kitchen.
Natural colors and materials lead kitchen cabinet trends
According to the National Kitchen & Bath Association, some 72% of people who participated in the study note a predisposition toward timeless designs. So, in addition to neutral colors, a focus on natural appearances is not only popular but is likely going to keep going strong. The study notes a resurgence of wood grain, with many homeowners preferring a simple varnish to heavy paint. Then, accompanied by the in-trend flat cabinet style, this harkens back to a minimalist style that's been popular for quite some time — since around the 1960s.
Conversely, bold and maximalist aesthetics are on the way out. The NKBA study notes that "splashy colors like millennial pink (11%), bright orange (7%), [and] bright red (6%) ranked among the lowest." Of course, color decisions are ultimately up to you, but some external expert advice can help give you guidance if you're struggling to make a decision. And regardless of what color you go with, just don't forget to utilize the best paint brands for kitchen cabinets, thereby ensuring a professional appearance.