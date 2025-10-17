The Old-School Kitchen Cabinet Color That's Coming Back Around

Remodeling kitchen cabinets entails the consideration of lots of small details. And even a seemingly straightforward feature like the cabinet color can inspire lots of indecision — it's what you'll perpetually look at, after all. So to avoid any retroactive regrets, select a vintage color palette that's coming back in style.

According to the National Kitchen & Bath Association's [NKBA] 2026 Kitchen Trends Report shared with Food Republic, neutral tones currently appeal to the crowd. Those gentle grays, very light tans, and off-whites are all old-school options now cemented as ageless. Selecting such colors comes with lots of benefits. Off-white colored cabinets go with literally anything, letting you design the rest of your cooking space as you please. Furthermore, as the years go by, you're less likely to grow tired of your color selection.

Alternatively, if you envision your cabinets with a colorful pop, then take note that greens and blues are trending, according to NKBA's study. Such hues invoke a pleasant natural atmosphere, lending your home an extra homey touch — after all, deep green is one of the best cozy kitchen colors. Especially if you install countertops lighter than the cabinets, such tones create an extra airy space, thereby visually expanding your kitchen.