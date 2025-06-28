The Kitchen Cabinet Color That Literally Goes With Anything

If you're redoing your kitchen, you might be asking yourself a lot of questions: Should you steer clear of old-school granite countertops? Should you opt for more modern quartz? There's certainly a lot to consider. But when it comes to your cabinets, you're probably looking for a color that can ebb and flow with different styles as the years go on. To find out what that is, we turned to Thomas Borcherding, owner and lead designer of Homestar Design Remodel.

Before getting into which color is best, Borcherding touched on one to avoid — and it's none other than a crisp, stark white. While it gained popularity in the early 2000s, he noted that it quickly fell from grace due to its harshness. "Its glossy finish and unadulterated whiteness alongside overhead lighting combined to create nothing short of a monstrosity," Borcherding said. Another reason this color isn't ideal is that cabinetry paint typically has a semi-gloss sheen unless it's specifically labeled as matte. "Using a semi-gloss finish alongside a pure white is less than ideal, as the two create an overwhelming whiteness unless the white is slightly muted," Borcherding continued.

To achieve the same airy brightness without the painful glare, off-white started to gain traction — and for good reason. "[Off-white is] a much more soothing shade that pairs effortlessly with other materials and is gentler on the eyes," Borcherding said. Thanks to its neutrality, he explained, you'll be able to infuse color into other areas of your kitchen, like your fixtures, backsplash, and counters. "This prevents your kitchen design from growing monotonous."