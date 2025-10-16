You'll Never Cut Watermelon The Same Way Again After Using This Genius Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once you've picked out a perfectly ripe watermelon at the grocery store, the real work begins. Everyone has their own style for cutting watermelon, whether you like them in wedges, strips, or triangles, but for those who prefer easy-snacking cubes, there's a two-in-one stainless steel tool that makes the job infinitely easier.

With a fork on one side and a square-shaped slicer on the other, you can swap from cutting to snacking with nothing but a flick of your fingers. Simply slip the slicer between the rind and flesh and run it in checkerboard lines over your fruit before digging in with the fork. While there are hacks to easily cut watermelon into cubes, it's hard to beat this nifty little number. Not only is this far easier than lining up your knife for the perfect slice, but you'll also have minimal cleanup since all that's required is tossing the tool in the dishwasher.

While cubes may not be quite as fun as chowing down on an entire wedge while you see who can spit seeds the farthest, they do have one remarkable advantage. Each individual piece has tons of surface area, making it easy to elevate your fruit with a touch of seasoning. Whether you're old school and like yours with a sprinkle of salt or prefer a bit of Tajín or chamoy to add a little bite, a comprehensively delicious fruit snack has never been easier to make thanks to this handy tool.