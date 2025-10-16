You'll Never Cut Watermelon The Same Way Again After Using This Genius Tool
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Once you've picked out a perfectly ripe watermelon at the grocery store, the real work begins. Everyone has their own style for cutting watermelon, whether you like them in wedges, strips, or triangles, but for those who prefer easy-snacking cubes, there's a two-in-one stainless steel tool that makes the job infinitely easier.
With a fork on one side and a square-shaped slicer on the other, you can swap from cutting to snacking with nothing but a flick of your fingers. Simply slip the slicer between the rind and flesh and run it in checkerboard lines over your fruit before digging in with the fork. While there are hacks to easily cut watermelon into cubes, it's hard to beat this nifty little number. Not only is this far easier than lining up your knife for the perfect slice, but you'll also have minimal cleanup since all that's required is tossing the tool in the dishwasher.
While cubes may not be quite as fun as chowing down on an entire wedge while you see who can spit seeds the farthest, they do have one remarkable advantage. Each individual piece has tons of surface area, making it easy to elevate your fruit with a touch of seasoning. Whether you're old school and like yours with a sprinkle of salt or prefer a bit of Tajín or chamoy to add a little bite, a comprehensively delicious fruit snack has never been easier to make thanks to this handy tool.
How to effortlessly upgrade your watermelon cubes
A bit of seasoning may make for a convenient snack, but there are plenty of ways in which a little effort can turn a watermelon cube into something truly showstopping. The trick is to maximize the usefulness of their shape, whether you're trying to fit as many as you can into a blender or taking advantage of their surface area to soak up new flavors. For example, you can get fancy and serve a watermelon panzanella salad.
Freezing is a great way not only to store freshly cut watermelon but to help it transform into juice since freezing softens it up. Cubes are easy to stack in a zip-top bag, toss in the freezer, and keep a fresh-tasting cocktail mixer or morning-time refreshment on hand for months. You can even toss them into a blender while still frozen for a delicious booze-optional slushie, all made so much easier with your stainless steel tool. Whether you use them as ice cubes, in smoothies, or as no-fuss popsicles, frozen cubed watermelon is a versatile addition to your kitchen.
For an easy, fresh appetizer, try scooping a small divot out of your cubes and filling it with balsamic vinegar. This is a great excuse to use that fancy bottle you've been saving because, while the watermelon imparts a bit of fruitiness and sweetness, it's really just a vessel for whatever you fill it with. Tossing the cubes with some feta and mint makes for a great summer side dish, especially if you chill it beforehand to keep yourself cool on a hot day.