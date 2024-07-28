The Best Way To Store Freshly Cut Watermelon

Sweet summer watermelons can technically last for up to five days in the refrigerator once they are cut. But how fresh the sliced fruit stays over that period depends a lot on how well they are stored. Will those crisp wedges be just as juicy, or the bright red bite-sized cubes taste just as saccharine? If you store them properly, they just might!

The trick to keeping cut watermelons fresh for as long as possible is to minimize their exposure to air. This is because melons lose their flavor and moisture once they are sliced, which can turn them dry and bland. Besides, watermelons are like sponges that can absorb the smell of any other foods that may be floating about — and who wants their sweet melons to taste like minced garlic or funky cheese?

The best way to store cut watermelon is to pop it into an airtight container before refrigerating it. However, watermelons will release a lot of water once sliced. Make sure to either drain this juice regularly or line the container with a paper towel to soak up the excess moisture. Leaving that sweet liquid in there can make your crisp watermelon turn soggy and mushy. Additionally, consider wrapping the fruit in plastic or beeswax wrap if you've sliced it into large sticks and wedges with the rinds still on. This will provide an extra layer of protection for a truly airtight seal.