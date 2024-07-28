The Best Way To Store Freshly Cut Watermelon
Sweet summer watermelons can technically last for up to five days in the refrigerator once they are cut. But how fresh the sliced fruit stays over that period depends a lot on how well they are stored. Will those crisp wedges be just as juicy, or the bright red bite-sized cubes taste just as saccharine? If you store them properly, they just might!
The trick to keeping cut watermelons fresh for as long as possible is to minimize their exposure to air. This is because melons lose their flavor and moisture once they are sliced, which can turn them dry and bland. Besides, watermelons are like sponges that can absorb the smell of any other foods that may be floating about — and who wants their sweet melons to taste like minced garlic or funky cheese?
The best way to store cut watermelon is to pop it into an airtight container before refrigerating it. However, watermelons will release a lot of water once sliced. Make sure to either drain this juice regularly or line the container with a paper towel to soak up the excess moisture. Leaving that sweet liquid in there can make your crisp watermelon turn soggy and mushy. Additionally, consider wrapping the fruit in plastic or beeswax wrap if you've sliced it into large sticks and wedges with the rinds still on. This will provide an extra layer of protection for a truly airtight seal.
You can even freeze sliced watermelon
Sliced watermelon only lasts for a handful of days in the refrigerator. Even then, it's best to eat everything within a day or two, as that's when its crisp, juicy texture and sweet, summery flavor will be at its best. But let's be honest: Watermelon is a hefty melon, and it's not always possible to polish it all off in such a short window. In that case, you can always freeze it — after all, freshly cut watermelon can last for a year in the freezer!
It is a fairly simple process: Easily cut the watermelon into cubes or scoop out little balls, space them out on a baking tray in a single layer, and then pop them into the freezer. Once the pieces solidify, transfer them to ziptop bags or airtight containers before refreezing them. Make sure to slice off the rinds and pluck out the seeds from the flesh beforehand though — these become rock-hard upon freezing and will be extremely difficult to remove later.
The only downside about freezing watermelon is that its texture changes massively as it thaws. Watermelon is 92% water, and this water essentially melts as the fruit defrosts. Rather than crisp, firm bites, you'll have squishy pieces with an almost pureed consistency. But it's not always a bad thing: Frozen watermelon can be turned into booze-optional slushies, blended into thick smoothies and juices, or even pulsed in a food processor to make sweet granitas.
Signs that it's time to toss the watermelon
While storing cut watermelon properly will keep it fresh for longer, it's always best to look for any signs of spoilage before you eat it. The first thing that you will notice is the fruit's color. Fresh watermelon has a bright red or a rich pink hue, so discard the fruit if you see any discoloration or brownish-black spots on the flesh. Mold is an obvious red flag, as is any slime on the sliced watermelon.
The next step is to give the fruit a good whiff — any sour, fermented, or funky stench is a sign that the fruit is well past its prime. Texture is another great indicator of spoilage. Although those refrigerated or frozen slices shouldn't be slimy or slippery, don't be alarmed if they are a little mushy. The loss of moisture will eventually make the watermelon extremely tender, and it may crumble and disintegrate easily. It doesn't always mean that the fruit has spoiled — it could just mean that its texture isn't going to be as enjoyable, and you'd be better off juicing or pureeing it. Lastly, taste the watermelon: It may not taste as sweet as it once did, but as long as it doesn't taste sour or feel fuzzy on your tongue, it's still okay to eat the fruit.