What's New At Costco: October 2025 Grocery Edition

Whether you're a die-hard Costco regular or just swing by every now and then, there's always a buzz of anticipation each month when new food items hit the shelves. October 2025 is no exception, and this time, the lineup is especially tempting. Sure, Costco's seasonal fall items are back, like its famous (and giant) pumpkin pie and the Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites that taste like a trip to the orchard, but the retailer isn't stopping there. October brings a mix of sweet and savory autumn snacks to Costco shelves, as well as a few indulgences that make braving the weekend crowds totally worth it.

The best part is that these aren't just seasonal one-offs; some of the newcomers are versatile enough to stock up on and enjoy all year long. So, the next time you head in for a cheap food court hot dog meal or a lap around the free sample stations, don't forget to check out these new arrivals — you just might discover your new favorite Costco staple. Just keep in mind that prices and availability may vary for all items depending on if you buy online or visit a warehouse in person.