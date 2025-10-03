What's New At Costco: October 2025 Grocery Edition
Whether you're a die-hard Costco regular or just swing by every now and then, there's always a buzz of anticipation each month when new food items hit the shelves. October 2025 is no exception, and this time, the lineup is especially tempting. Sure, Costco's seasonal fall items are back, like its famous (and giant) pumpkin pie and the Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites that taste like a trip to the orchard, but the retailer isn't stopping there. October brings a mix of sweet and savory autumn snacks to Costco shelves, as well as a few indulgences that make braving the weekend crowds totally worth it.
The best part is that these aren't just seasonal one-offs; some of the newcomers are versatile enough to stock up on and enjoy all year long. So, the next time you head in for a cheap food court hot dog meal or a lap around the free sample stations, don't forget to check out these new arrivals — you just might discover your new favorite Costco staple. Just keep in mind that prices and availability may vary for all items depending on if you buy online or visit a warehouse in person.
Start the day off right with a cozy, protein-rich cereal
Start your day off right by tucking into a bowl of Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Cereal for $12.69. Not only is your new favorite breakfast staple full of warming autumn spices, but it's keto-friendly and boasts 11 grams of protein per serving to boot. While it's delicious as a classic bowl of cereal, try sprinkling it over a spiced baked apple for an extra crunch.
These crunchy fruit snacks can be taken on the go
That's it snacks truly live up to their name — the ingredient list is as simple as it gets. This Organic Fruit Crunchables variety pack is made with nothing more than apples, cinnamon, and strawberries ... and that's it. For $14.99, you get 21 individually wrapped pouches, making them perfect for tossing into a lunchbox, purse, or coat pocket for an on-the-go bite.
This variety box has all your favorite Mars candies
For those who like to stick with the classics, the Mars Minis Chocolate Candy variety pack has you covered. Packed with favorites like Snickers, Milky Way, and Twix, the $20.99 box comes with 200 mini candies, ensuring your Halloween bowl won't run out halfway through the night.
Probiotic trail mix is a great year-round snack
Another great snack for both the office and the hiking trail? Nature's Garden Probiotic Lemon & Berry Trail Mixers. Packed with probiotics and fiber and bursting with fruity and citrusy flavors, the $14 bag is a great purchase not just for the fall season, but for year-round snacking.
Build a spooky, edible Halloween house with this kit
This autumn, skip the charcuterie chalets and gingerbread houses and build a haunted cookie fortress with Bakery Bling's Halloween House Kit Bundle. Available online for $39.99, this kit — which is nut-free and kosher — comes with 16 pre-baked cookies, icing, edible and glittery sugar, and Halloween candies. It has everything you need to build your own haunted fortress (and eat it, too).
Ghirardelli chocolates are festive, stacked, and sweet
Embrace spooky season and all things eerie with these Ghirardelli Chocolate Jack O'Lanterns. The $14.89 bag includes 15.2 ounces of three assorted flavors: Milk Chocolate Carmel Apple, Milk Chocolate Carmel, and Milk Chocolate, all shaped like stacked jack-o'-lanterns. Enjoy these chocolates on their own, or use them as a cupcake topper, brownie decoration, or even a spooky garnish for your favorite seasonal treats!
Pumpkin bread mix is the perfect spiced fall treat
Look, Costco's iconic pumpkin pie is delicious, but for a bit more spice and creative control, the Miss Jones Organic Pumpkin Bread and Muffin Mix is a great choice. The mix comes three to a pack for just $8.99, and you can easily customize it: just toss in some chopped walnuts or dried cranberries for a perfectly personalized fall treat.