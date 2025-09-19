How To Get Whole Foods Perks With An Amazon Prime Membership

There are a lot of things you might not know about Whole Foods, but you're likely aware that in 2017 Amazon acquired the grocery chain for a massive $13.7 billion. Since then, Amazon has fully integrated Whole Foods into its suite of customer-facing services, offering plenty of special and exclusive perks for Amazon Prime members, including weeknight meal savings on Tuesdays (like discounts on its cut-above ground beef), special deals on Fridays to get you in the spirit for the weekend, and an extra 10% off items that are already on sale. But if you're a current Prime member with a Whole Foods Market nearby, you might be wondering just how you can get these perks. Luckily for you, Amazon offers five different ways.

First, you can log in to the Whole Foods Market app with your Amazon account information; it will generate an In-Store Code that you can scan at check-out. Or, conversely, you can use the Amazon Shopping app and generate a scannable code by scrolling horizontally under the Search bubble until you come to "In-Store Code."

Even easier, just pay with a card that is already linked to your Amazon account, and the perks will immediately apply. You can also enter at checkout a phone number that is associated with your Amazon account (which must first be authorized with your Whole Foods account). Finally, you can opt to pay using the Amazon One palm scan method, and your savings are instantly applied.