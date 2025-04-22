The Secret To Saving Even More Money At Aldi
Aldi regularly beats out Trader Joe's, Walmart, and even Costco for the cheapest groceries around. So whether you're shopping for pantry staples or an exercise bike (no, seriously), if you have an Aldi nearby, you may want to stop in and at least check it out. That said, on top of its low prices, shoppers who are in the know also take advantage of weekly Aldi Savers — items that are on sale — to keep their grocery bill even lower. These Aldi Savers are nestled among regularly priced featured items in Aldi's weekly ads.
It used to be that you would receive a one- or two-page weekly ad with your mail, typically on Tuesday, so that you could see what would be on sale (as well as in the Aldi Finds aisles) come Wednesday, the smartest day of the week to shop at Aldi. However, Aldi stopped printing mailers, and now physical copies of weekly ads can only be found in your city or town's newspaper. But, there are plenty of digital formats, including on its website or on its app, ALDI USA, or you can sign up to receive an email advertisement that highlights weekly sales/Aldi Savers.
How to find Aldi Savers, both in weekly ads and in stores
One of the nice things about Aldi is that pretty much everything is clearly labelled, both online and in stores. If you're looking to make a grocery list for the week, and you want to shop Aldi's lowest prices and best deals, it's easy to spot Aldi Savers in its digital weekly ads, since they are always marked by a bright red circle, with the words "Aldi Savers" in white. Unfortunately, they are not grouped together, but spread all throughout the ad.
If you, brave soul, want to just head inside an Aldi and do your grocery shopping without a list (but still save big), you can look on shelves for a mostly red tag, where the red forms the shape of an arrow pointing down (Aldi tags sit above the products they're labeling). It'll have the by-now-familiar Aldi Savers logo. Now, if you were looking to grocery shop online — Aldi has partnered with Instacart since 2017 for grocery delivery and pick-up — but were wondering if the weekly Aldi Savers still applied, the answer is — sort-of. You will find with some items, but certainly not all, where there may be a discount off the higher-online price (prices are higher to offset the cost of someone doing your shopping for you). But it's not consistent, and you'll always save more money shopping in stores yourself.