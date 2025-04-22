The Secret To Saving Even More Money At Aldi

Aldi regularly beats out Trader Joe's, Walmart, and even Costco for the cheapest groceries around. So whether you're shopping for pantry staples or an exercise bike (no, seriously), if you have an Aldi nearby, you may want to stop in and at least check it out. That said, on top of its low prices, shoppers who are in the know also take advantage of weekly Aldi Savers — items that are on sale — to keep their grocery bill even lower. These Aldi Savers are nestled among regularly priced featured items in Aldi's weekly ads.

It used to be that you would receive a one- or two-page weekly ad with your mail, typically on Tuesday, so that you could see what would be on sale (as well as in the Aldi Finds aisles) come Wednesday, the smartest day of the week to shop at Aldi. However, Aldi stopped printing mailers, and now physical copies of weekly ads can only be found in your city or town's newspaper. But, there are plenty of digital formats, including on its website or on its app, ALDI USA, or you can sign up to receive an email advertisement that highlights weekly sales/Aldi Savers.