Why Redditors Say To Steer Clear Of This Costco Deli Meat

Whether it's the fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Vodka or its superb meat department, Costco delivers plenty of grocery wins. So amidst all the good-value options, it's understandable there are a few let-downs in the mix, too. And according to a Costco Reddit thread, one of the store's most dependably disappointing products is its Kirkland Signature sliced turkey breast.

You'd think that the retailer has the go-to deli meat on lock, but a user instead reported that the turkey is "[slimy] and tastes gross" (per Reddit). The product is sold in a three-count package, with each containing 14 ounces (or a two-pack of 20 ounces each) — thereby resulting in quite a bit of low-quality turkey. Sure, the cost is low: At around $15 for almost three pounds of turkey, the product works out to around $5.50 a pound. For comparison, name brands like the Hillshire Farms sliced turkey come out at just over $7 a pound at Costco — so you are getting Kirkland Signature private label savings.

However, the quality is disappointing, and there are more economical alternatives. Savvy Redditors note that buying the much tastier whole deli turkey breast is a better option. Sure, you'll need to break down the meat yourself, perhaps even purchasing a meat slicer online for deli-quality thin slivers. Yet at $4.82 a pound for a more flavorful product, it's a Costco deli purchase that won't frustrate.