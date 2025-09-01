The Grocery Chain To Avoid When Buying Lunch Meat, According To Reddit

Although it's undoubtedly convenient to grab all groceries from a one stop shop, stores shine with particular strengths and weaknesses. Subsequently, equally important to prioritizing the best value products is avoiding the bad ones, thereby minimizing unwanted disappointments. And few low quality goods leave a literal bad taste in the mouth quite like lunch meat. Slimy, bland, and watery are not the characteristics you want from your sandwich protein, so heed to the advice of Redditors and avoid buying cured meats at Aldi.

Sure, the beloved retailer does get a lot right, but some of Aldi's best and worst foods lie in close proximity. For all of their success in the cheese department, the lunch meats from this grocer just don't hit the spot. Some shoppers even took to Reddit to express their outrage; "WHY is the ham slimy?" notes one user, while another remarks "You don't even know what [you're] eating by the smell and taste." Some items garner a worse reputation than others, with the meats in clear packaging especially noted for their low quality. If you do need to pick up cured meat in store, the Italian style products receive better reviews. "Salami is the only one I'll buy," remarked another Redditor. Generally, though, most suggest heading to a different store for this weekly shopping component.